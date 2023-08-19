CNBC TV18
Exquisite beaches in Java that discerning travellers should explore this September

Java in Indonesia is a vibrant destination for beach lovers as it has a number of exotic beaches for tourists to relax and rejuvinate. Let's take a look at some of the best beaches tourists must visit in September 2023

By Sanhita Baruah  Aug 19, 2023 6:22:08 PM IST (Updated)

Exquisite beaches in Java that discerning travellers should explore this September
Java, the main island of Indonesia, stands as a tourist haven, celebrated for its diverse offerings. From the vibrant city of Jakarta to the shopping paradise of Bandung, the rolling Dieng Plateau hills, pristine waterfalls in Purwokerto, ancient temples in Yogyakarta, the volcanic majesty of Mount Bromo, and the allure of Karimunjawa's white sand beaches, Java enchants with its variety. Embarking on an exploration of the island's most beautiful beaches in September promises a truly exotic and stunning experience. (Image: Reuters)

Pangandaran Beach | Our journey begins with Pangandaran Beach, a gem cherished by locals and discerning foreign tourists alike. This serene stretch offers a captivating beach view, often accompanied by the gentle passage of fishermen's boats during the evening hours. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Karimunjawa Island, Central Java | Venturing to Karimunjawa Island, a serene paradise known for its pristine, silky white beaches, demands a journey well worth the effort. The tranquil landscape, adorned with turquoise and deep blue ocean waters, showcases the island's breathtaking allure. (Image: Shutterstock)

Parangtritis Beach | In the Special Region of Yogyakarta, lies Parangtritis Beach, an emblem of Yogyakarta's allure. Despite the journey from our starting point, Parangtritis' reputation is widespread, drawing visitors with its renowned name and captivating vistas. (Image: Reuters)

Thousand Islands, North Jakarta | For a quick beach retreat from Jakarta, the Thousand Islands beckon with their alluring beaches. Diving and snorkeling enthusiasts will find themselves captivated by the underwater wonders, making this destination perfect for snorkeling pursuits. (Image: Reuters)

Batu Karas, West Java | Batu Karas, located in the northern reaches of West Java, serves as a haven for surfers and those seeking tranquility. Its unique appeal lies in the multi-colored sands that grace its shores. Batu Karas invites relaxation through swimming, strolls along the beach, and savouring fresh seafood. (Image: Shutterstock)

Plengkung Beach (G-Land) | For water sports enthusiasts, Plengkung Beach, also known as G-Land, beckons with its renowned surfing conditions. Surfing aficionados are drawn to the favorable waves, making this beach a cherished destination for riding the tides.(Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Anyer Beach | Amidst the urban hustle, the tranquility of Anyer Beach beckons. Offering relaxation and solace, this beach presents the perfect antidote to city life, providing an escape that soothes the soul. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Kukup Beach, Yogyakarta | Kukup Beach, located in Kemadang village, stands as a hidden retreat on Java's southern coast. Perched atop cliffs, its breathtaking panoramic view and sunrises/sunsets over small beaches create an unforgettable experience. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Pok Tunggal Beach | Pok Tunggal Beach, a hidden gem in Yogyakarta, offers a blend of serenity and adventure. Hike through hills, capturing captivating shots of the white sandy stretch and sapphire waters, all beneath the iconic Duras Tree. (Image: Shutterstock)

Jolosutro Beach | Jolosutro Beach, near Blitar, offers a haven for sports enthusiasts and sunseekers alike. With soft sands and vibrant waters, it's perfect for swimming, fishing, and basking under the sun's warm embrace. (Image: Shutterstock)

Sempu Island | Our journey concludes with Sempu Island, a coastal haven accessible by boat from Malang. Its tranquil blue seas and pristine sandy beaches create an idyllic escape, solidifying its reputation as a sought-after beach destination.

X