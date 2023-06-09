Exploring Milwaukee in July: The ultimate guide for an unforgettable experience

SUMMARY There is no better time to experience Milwaukee than in the summer. Follow this guide to make the most of your visit and discover why Milwaukee is a dream destination worth exploring in July.

1 / 7

When it comes to summer adventures, Milwaukee outshines multiple tourist hotspots in the US as a vibrant and captivating destination. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, this Wisconsin gem offers a perfect blend of cultural attractions, stunning landscapes, and a lively atmosphere. If you're planning a visit to Milwaukee in July, you're in for a treat. From festivals and outdoor activities to culinary delights and local brews, this guide will help you make the best choices and experience the city in the right way. (Image: Reuters)

2 / 7

Embrace the festivals: July in Milwaukee is synonymous with festivals, and you'll find yourself spoilt for choice. Start your journey with Summerfest, the world's largest music festival, which is spread across multiple days and features renowned artists from various genres. Immerse yourself in the lively atmosphere, indulge in local cuisine, and sway to the rhythm of live performances. (Image: Reuters)

3 / 7

Explore the lakefront: Its prestine location on Lake Michigan, Milwaukee offers breathtaking lakefront views and a range of outdoor activities. Take a leisurely stroll along the Milwaukee Riverwalk, visit the iconic Milwaukee Art Museum with its stunning architectural design, or simply relax on the sandy beaches of Bradford or McKinley Park. Rent a bike and explore the Oak Leaf Trail, a scenic path that winds along the lake, offering picturesque views. (Image: Reuters)

4 / 7

Delve into Milwaukee's History: To truly understand the city's rich heritage, one needs to explore its historic sites and museums. Start with the Milwaukee Public Museum, where you can travel through time and immerse yourself in the city's past. Don't miss the Harley-Davidson Museum, a must-visit for motorcycle enthusiasts and those curious about American automotive history. Visit the Pabst Mansion, a grand Victorian mansion that showcases Milwaukee's opulent past. (Image: Reuters)

5 / 7

Indulge in culinary delights: Milwaukee's food scene is a treasure trove of flavours and culinary experiences. Sample classic Milwaukee dishes such as bratwurst, cheese yogurt, and butter burgers. Explore the vibrant food halls and farmers' markets, such as the Milwaukee Public Market, to savour local delicacies and fresh produce. Treat yourself to a brewery tour, as Milwaukee is renowned for its beer heritage. Visit microbreweries and try craft beers, or enjoy a refreshing beer garden experience at Estabrook Park or Lakefront Brewery. (Image: Reuters)

6 / 7

Enjoy the Great Outdoors: July in Milwaukee offers an abundance of outdoor recreational opportunities. Take a kayak or paddleboard along the Milwaukee River or venture out for a fishing excursion on Lake Michigan. Explore the lush greenery of the Milwaukee County Parks, where you can hike, bike, or have a picnic in picturesque settings. For a unique experience, take a boat tour along the Milwaukee River or charter a sailing adventure on Lake Michigan. (Image: Reuters)

7 / 7

Discover the historic Third Ward: A visit to Milwaukee is incomplete without exploring the historic Third Ward. This revitalised district boasts a charming blend of art galleries, boutique shops, and delectable dining options. Browse through local artwork, find unique souvenirs, and treat yourself to culinary delights at award-winning restaurants and trendy cafes that line the streets. (Image: Reuters)