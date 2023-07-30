CNBC TV18
Explore vibrant attractions of Seoul: A journey through South Korea's capital

4 Min Read
By CNBCTV18 Travel Desk  Jul 30, 2023 6:22:56 PM IST (Published)

Seoul offers an unforgettable adventure to visitors that seamlessly blends the rich traditions of South Korea with its modern, vibrant cityscape. Let's dive eight of the city's cultural wonders that you must visit when making a trip to Seoul.

Seoul, the bustling capital of South Korea, offers a mix of modernity and ancient traditions, making it a captivating destination for travellers. From towering skyscrapers to historical palaces, the city boasts a variety of unique attractions that will leave you in awe. Seoul offers an unforgettable adventure that seamlessly blends the rich traditions of South Korea with its modern, vibrant cityscape. As you step foot in this dynamic metropolis, you'll be captivated by the harmonious coexistence of ancient palaces and futuristic skyscrapers. Seoul's bustling streets are a tapestry of flavours, offering tantalizing street food. Dive into the city's cultural wonders here are eight places you must visit when making a trip to Seoul. (Image: Reuters)

1. Namsan Seoul Tower: A Breathtaking Observatory | Atop the Namsan Seoul Tower, visitors can experience a panoramic view of the sprawling metropolis that is Seoul. The vista from this stunning observatory is nothing short of breathtaking and is a must-see attraction for anyone visiting the city. (Image: Reuters)

2. Myeongdong: Seoul's Thriving Retail District | Myeongdong is Seoul's most famous retail district, always bustling with people. It offers a diverse array of businesses, from quick fashion boutiques to high-end labels, department stores, cafes, restaurants, karaoke bars, and street sellers. It's a shopper's paradise and a vibrant hub of activity. (Image: Reuters)

3. National Museum of Korea: Unveiling the Country's History | Delve into the modern and historical facets of Korea at the National Museum of Korea. This museum highlights the country's past and present through informative exhibits and events, providing visitors with valuable insights into Korea's rich heritage. (Image: Reuters)

4. Cheonggyecheon: An Oasis in the Heart of Seoul | Amidst the bustling city, the Cheonggyecheon offers a serene leisure area stretching over 10.9 km. This picturesque stream serves as a beautiful escape for locals and tourists alike, providing a refreshing respite from the urban chaos. (Image: Reuters)

5. Namsan Park: Nature's Tranquil Retreat | Nestled atop Mt. Namsan, Namsan Park offers a bustling yet picturesque public park. Popular for picnics and leisurely strolls, it treats visitors to stunning vistas of Seoul, making it an ideal spot to unwind amidst nature's beauty. (Image: Reuters)

6. Itaewon: A Thriving International District | Known as the special tourism zone, Itaewon is a district in Seoul favoured by international residents. It boasts a vibrant nightlife and a diverse cultural scene, welcoming visitors from around the globe. Here, you'll find a plethora of shops, restaurants, hotels, and attractions, making it a hub for leisure and retail therapy. Additionally, the area offers a wide variety of cuisines to tantalise your taste buds. (Image: Reuters)

7. Seoul Sky Tower (Lotte World Tower): Soaring Heights of Splendour | The 123-story Seoul Sky Tower, also known as Lotte World Tower, stands as South Korea's tallest structure and the fifth-tallest in the world. A visit to the tower, particularly floors 117-123 known as "the Seoul sky," offers breathtaking views of the entire Korean metropolis. (Image: Reuters)

8. Gyeongbokgung Palace: A Majestic Cultural Gem | No visit to Seoul is complete without exploring the Gyeongbokgung Palace. This majestic palace showcases a hundred thousand unique blue tiles, each baked to last a century, adorning its roof. A symbol of Korea's rich history, it's a place where ancient traditions come alive. (Image: Reuters)

