Explore Rajasthan: These are the most majestic cities to visit in the desert state

Explore Rajasthan: These are the most majestic cities to visit in the desert state

Explore Rajasthan: These are the most majestic cities to visit in the desert state
3 Min Read
By Sanhita Baruah  Aug 6, 2023 11:42:04 AM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

From being popular as a wedding destination, Rajasthan has some iconic cities where can marvel the amazing architecture. Read on to know more...

Image count1 / 11

Rajasthan is more than just a desert state. From being a popular tourist hotspot to one of the most recommended wedding destinations, the state has now become an amazing place to live in as well. Here are the most majestic places you must explore in Rajasthan (Image: Taj Hotels)

Image count2 / 11

Jaipur: The capital city is one must- visit places for history enthusiasts. The best time to visit this place would be between October to March since Jaipur has sweltering weather. From majestic forts, to royal palaces, temples, gardens, Jaipur is full of charms to visit. (Image: Reuters)

Image count3 / 11

Udaipur: Known as ‘The city of Lakes and Palaces’, Udaipur has it's unique history and boasts of scenic places to visit and explore. (Image: Shutterstock)

Image count4 / 11

Mount Abu: One of the most stunning things about Mount Abu is that it is one and only hill station in Rajasthan. The place never ceases to amaze you with its beauty all year around. (Image: Shutterstock)

Image count5 / 11

Chittorgarh: Chittorgarh is the home to the largest fort in Asia and India. Housing different forts, castles to ancient buildings, this place has a majestical places to explore. (Image: Wikimedia)

Image count6 / 11

Galtaji: Galtaji is situated 34 km away from Jaipur. It is famous for its ancient Hindu temple which is devoted to Lord Hanuman and several other deities. The temple is popular for its natural springs and has 7 holy kunds (tanks). (Image: Reuters)

Image count7 / 11

Bikaner: Bikaner called as the ‘Camel country’, is known for its ancient temples, exciting spots and camel rides. (Image: Shutterstock)

Image count8 / 11

Jodhpur: Known as ‘The Blue City’, Jodhpur is famous for its havelis, forts, temples, castles and different architectural marvels. (Image: khimsar.com)

Image count9 / 11

Ajmer: The city is the learning center of the state  and is surrounded by the Aravalli hills. Ajmer has the top places to visit in the state, which include Dargah Shariff shrine, Narali Jain temple among others. (Image: Reuters)

Image count10 / 11

Pushkar: Pushkar is one of the most fascinating cities to explore around, located between Jodhpur and Jaipur. It is famous for its camel festival, the Brahma temple and other places of worship.

Image count11 / 11

Jaisalmer: Jaisalmer is known as the ‘Golden City’. Located close to the Pakistan border and Thar desert, Jaisalmer is also called Sonar Qila. The city is best known for its Jaisalmer Fort, one among the UNESCO World Heritage Sites. (Image: Reuters)

