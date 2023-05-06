Escape the Mumbai heat and visit these nearby destinations for your summer vacation

SUMMARY From Panchgani, Igatpuri to Daman and Diu, here are some amazing destinations near Mumbai that make them a perfect place to spend a lazy weekend. Check out these hot spots that you must visit to beat escape the Mumbai heat this summer.

Summer is here, and the heat is on! Mumbaikars, it's time to cool off and escape the scorching heat by exploring some nearby summer destinations. Whether you're seeking adventure, relaxation or just a change of scenery, these destinations have got you covered. (Image: PTI)

Lonavala: Just an hour's drive away from Mumbai, Lonavala is a popular hill station that offers stunning views of the Western Ghats. In the summer, it could get hot, but you could always chill at a swimming pool of the many resorts in the area, making it an ideal place to unwind and rejuvenate. (Image: Shutterstock)