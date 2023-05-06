English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newstravel Newsdestinations NewsEscape the Mumbai heat and visit these nearby destinations for your summer vacation

Escape the Mumbai heat and visit these nearby destinations for your summer vacation

Escape the Mumbai heat and visit these nearby destinations for your summer vacation
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18 Travel Desk  May 6, 2023 8:41:48 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

From Panchgani, Igatpuri to Daman and Diu, here are some amazing destinations near Mumbai that make them a perfect place to spend a lazy weekend. Check out these hot spots that you must visit to beat escape the Mumbai heat this summer.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 9
Show More
Show More

Summer is here, and the heat is on! Mumbaikars, it's time to cool off and escape the scorching heat by exploring some nearby summer destinations. Whether you're seeking adventure, relaxation or just a change of scenery, these destinations have got you covered. (Image: PTI)

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 9
Show More
Show More

Lonavala: Just an hour's drive away from Mumbai, Lonavala is a popular hill station that offers stunning views of the Western Ghats. In the summer, it could get hot, but you could always chill at a swimming pool of the many resorts in the area, making it an ideal place to unwind and rejuvenate. (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 9
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X