In recent years, the term "dark tourism" has emerged from the shadows of academic circles to become a well-known concept in the travel industry. No longer confined to the pages of research papers, the allure of dark tourism has sparked curiosity among travellers, shining light on previously obscure destinations worldwide. However, the word "dark" here is metaphorical, not literal. It beckons travellers to delve into haunting chapters of our past, seeking to understand the grim history that has shaped our world. (Image: Reuters)

As dark tourism gains momentum, travellers venture to these intriguing destinations, seeking understanding and contemplation amidst the shadows of our past. These sites beckon with haunting tales and indelible history, providing a unique journey into the depths of human experience. Through these encounters, we embrace the sombre yet essential chapters of our collective narrative, realising that it is in acknowledging our past that we find the path to a more enlightened future. Here's are some dark tourism destinations to visit in India. (Image: Reuters)

Kuldhara, Jaisalmer: Within the desolate beauty of Jaisalmer lies the abandoned hamlet of Kuldhara. Cloaked in mystery and surrounded by tales and myths, this historical monument, managed by the Archaeological Survey of India, has become a magnet for those drawn to dark tourism. Brave souls venture here in search of a supernatural encounter amidst the ruins of a long-lost civilization, mesmerized by the alluring but eerie desert landscape. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dumas Beach, Surat: By day, Dumas Beach in Surat is a playground of divine beauty, where the sun and sand dance in harmony. However, as twilight descends, the ambiance changes, transforming this paradise into a realm of darkness and haunting stories. Embracing dark tourism, countless visitors grace the beach during the day, but flee before nightfall, for fear of the unknown. Legends of ghostly apparitions swirl amid the black sand, a result of cremation ashes mingling with the once pristine white shoreline. (Image: Shutterstock)

Jallianwala Bagh, Amritsar: In the heart of Amritsar lies Jallianwala Bagh, a serene public garden with a harrowing past. This site witnessed the infamous Jallianwala Bagh massacre on April 13, 1919, etching a tragic chapter in Indian history. Bullet holes in the walls serve as a solemn reminder of the heart-wrenching tragedy, while poignant monuments share the story of the catastrophe that unfolded within its confines. (Image: Reuters)

Bhuj, Gujarat: The city of Bhuj catapulted into prominence in 2001, tragically etched into the annals of dark tourism after a devastating earthquake shook the very foundation of its existence. The earth trembled violently for two long minutes, claiming the lives of thousands, leaving a trail of destruction. Bhuj stood in the epicenter of this natural calamity, and the aftermath was an unimaginable scene of chaos and grief. (Image: Reuters)

