Check the top 5 beaches to visit in South India this summer

SUMMARY Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu, Gokarna in Karnataka and Varkala Beach in Kerala are some prestine places you should visit to take abreak this summer and rejuvinate with family and await the onset of monsoon.

Summer vacations are a perfect time to escape from the daily grind and get some much-needed relaxation. And what better way to do this than to head to the beach. South India is home to some of the most beautiful beaches in the world, with a warm and welcoming climate that makes it perfect for a summer getaway. Whether you're looking for a quiet place to read a book or a lively beach party atmosphere, South India has something to offer for everyone. From the tranquil beaches of Kerala to the bustling shores of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, Here's a look at the top five beaches in South India to visit this summer. (Image: Shutterstock)

No 1. Kovalam Beach, Kerala | This popular beach is known for its serene blue waters, palm-fringed shores, and incredible sunsets. You can indulge in some adventure activities like surfing, parasailing, and swimming or simply relax and soak up the sun. (Image: Reuters)

No 2. Auroville Beach, (Auroville, Puducherry) | This beach is famnous for surfing, it is famous for its pristine white sands, crystal clear water, and lush green around. It's a good perfect spot for sunbathing, and long walks along the shore. (Image: Reuters)

No 3. Mahabalipuram Beach, Tamil Nadu | This beach is known for its stunning rock-cut sculptures, beautifully carved temples, and rich history. You can spend your days exploring the ancient ruins, enjoying water sports or simply lounging on the beach. (Image: Reuters)

No 4. Varkala Beach, Kerala | This beach is famous for its stunning red cliffs, natural springs, and mineral-rich waters. It's a popular spot for surfing, swimming, and relaxing in the natural hot springs. (Image: Shutterstock)

No 5. Gokarna Beach, Karnataka: This beach is a hidden gem and is known for its secluded coves, ancient temples, and stunning sunsets. You can enjoy some peace and quiet, take a dip in the clear waters, or explore the nearby temples and caves. (Image: Shutterstock)