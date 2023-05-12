Check the top 5 beaches to visit in South India this summer

SUMMARY Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu, Gokarna in Karnataka and Varkala Beach in Kerala are some prestine places you should visit to take abreak this summer and rejuvinate with family and await the onset of monsoon.

Summer vacations are a perfect time to escape from the daily grind and get some much-needed relaxation. And what better way to do this than to head to the beach. South India is home to some of the most beautiful beaches in the world, with a warm and welcoming climate that makes it perfect for a summer getaway. Whether you're looking for a quiet place to read a book or a lively beach party atmosphere, South India has something to offer for everyone. From the tranquil beaches of Kerala to the bustling shores of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, Here's a look at the top five beaches in South India to visit this summer. (Image: Shutterstock)

No 1. Kovalam Beach, Kerala | This popular beach is known for its serene blue waters, palm-fringed shores, and incredible sunsets. You can indulge in some adventure activities like surfing, parasailing, and swimming or simply relax and soak up the sun. (Image: Reuters)