SUMMARY On Mother's Day, you treat your mom with an exotic journey amidst India's scenic beauty. From tranquil stations, to stunning waterbodies, here are some destinations to experience an amazing time with your mother.

1 / 7

With Mother's Day being celebrated across the world on May 14, what better way to express your love for your best freind other than embarking on a journey to one of tha many breathtaking, scenic destinations in India. From picturesque hill stations to rugged mountain landscapes, these destinations offer the perfect opportunity to bond with your mom amidst stunning vistas and tranquil surroundings. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 7

Scenic Hill Stations: India is blessed with a number of beautiful hill stations that are perfect for a Mother's Day getaway. From the rolling hills of Munnar in Kerala to the snow-capped peaks of Manali in Himachal Pradesh, these destinations offer the perfect blend of natural beauty, adventure, and relaxation. Nainital in Uttarakhand is another beautiful hill station that offers stunning views of the surrounding hills and tranquil lakes. Take a boat ride with your mom on the serene Naini Lake or explore the beautiful landscapes of the nearby Pangot and Kilbury Bird Sanctuary. (Image: Reuters)

3 / 7

Rugged Mountain Landscapes: If you and your mom are adventure enthusiasts, then the rugged mountain landscapes of Ladakh and Leh in Jammu and Kashmir are the perfect destinations for you. Explore the breathtaking beauty of the Himalayas, with its rugged peaks, deep valleys, and stunning vistas. (Image: Shutterstock)

4 / 7

Charming Hilly Areas: If you and your mom are interested in exploring charming hilly areas, then head to the beautiful town of Darjeeling in West Bengal. This destination offers stunning views of the Himalayas, as well as a rich history and culture. Take a ride on the famous Darjeeling Himalayan Railway or visit the nearby tea gardens for a truly unique experience. Another beautiful destination is Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, which offers stunning views of the surrounding hills and valleys. Take a stroll on the famous Mall Road or explore the nearby Kufri Wildlife Sanctuary for a truly memorable experience. (Image: Shutterstock)

5 / 7

Tranquil Waterbodies: India is home to a number of beautiful lakes, rivers, and waterfalls that offer the perfect backdrop for a Mother's Day getaway. Dal Lake in Srinagar, Jammu, and Kashmir, is a beautiful lake that offers stunning views of the surrounding mountains and is perfect for a relaxing boat ride with your mom. (Image: PTI)

6 / 7

Athirapally Falls in Kerala is another beautiful destination that offers stunning views of the cascading waterfalls amidst lush greenery. Take a nature walk with your mom and explore the beautiful landscapes of the nearby Vazhachal Forest Reserve. (Image: Kerala Tourism Department)

7 / 7

Vibrant Culture: If you and your mom are interested in exploring the vibrant culture and traditions of India, then Rajasthan is the perfect destination for you. Visit the beautiful pink city of Jaipur and explore its stunning palaces, forts, and bazaars. Udaipur, also known as the "City of Lakes," is another beautiful destination that offers a perfect blend of history, culture, and natural beauty. Take a boat ride on the tranquil Lake Pichola or visit the stunning City Palace for a glimpse of the rich history and culture of Rajasthan. (Image: Shutterstock)