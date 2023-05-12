English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newstravel Newsdestinations NewsCelebrate Mother's Day at these breathtaking cool destinations with your mom

Celebrate Mother's Day at these breathtaking cool destinations with your mom

Celebrate Mother's Day at these breathtaking cool destinations with your mom
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18 Travel Desk  May 12, 2023 11:13:28 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

On Mother's Day, you treat your mom with an exotic journey amidst India's scenic beauty. From tranquil stations, to stunning waterbodies, here are some destinations to experience an amazing time with your mother.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 7
Show More
Show More

With Mother's Day being celebrated across the world on May 14, what better way to express your love for your best freind other than embarking on a journey to one of tha many breathtaking, scenic destinations in India. From picturesque hill stations to rugged mountain landscapes, these destinations offer the perfect opportunity to bond with your mom amidst stunning vistas and tranquil surroundings. (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 7
Show More
Show More

Scenic Hill Stations: India is blessed with a number of beautiful hill stations that are perfect for a Mother's Day getaway. From the rolling hills of Munnar in Kerala to the snow-capped peaks of Manali in Himachal Pradesh, these destinations offer the perfect blend of natural beauty, adventure, and relaxation. Nainital in Uttarakhand is another beautiful hill station that offers stunning views of the surrounding hills and tranquil lakes. Take a boat ride with your mom on the serene Naini Lake or explore the beautiful landscapes of the nearby Pangot and Kilbury Bird Sanctuary. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 7
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X