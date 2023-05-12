SUMMARY On Mother's Day, you treat your mom with an exotic journey amidst India's scenic beauty. From tranquil stations, to stunning waterbodies, here are some destinations to experience an amazing time with your mother.

1 / 7

With Mother's Day being celebrated across the world on May 14, what better way to express your love for your best freind other than embarking on a journey to one of tha many breathtaking, scenic destinations in India. From picturesque hill stations to rugged mountain landscapes, these destinations offer the perfect opportunity to bond with your mom amidst stunning vistas and tranquil surroundings. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 7

Scenic Hill Stations: India is blessed with a number of beautiful hill stations that are perfect for a Mother's Day getaway. From the rolling hills of Munnar in Kerala to the snow-capped peaks of Manali in Himachal Pradesh, these destinations offer the perfect blend of natural beauty, adventure, and relaxation. Nainital in Uttarakhand is another beautiful hill station that offers stunning views of the surrounding hills and tranquil lakes. Take a boat ride with your mom on the serene Naini Lake or explore the beautiful landscapes of the nearby Pangot and Kilbury Bird Sanctuary. (Image: Reuters)