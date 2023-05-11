Budget-friendly holiday hotspots in India where you can have a fun time with family

SUMMARY There are hundreds of tourist destinations in India that are easy on the pocket, where tourists can enjoy an awesome time with family and explore new and exciting places. Read on to know about these 8 hotspots you should visit this year.

Discover these beautiful holiday destinations that won't break the bank. From charming hill towns to coastal getaways, these budget-friendly locations offer the perfect opportunity to unwind with family.

Darjeeling: Located at the Himalayan foothills, Darjeeling is a town in West Bengal, which was a summer resort for the elite and remains the terminus of the narrow-gauge Darjeeling Himalayan Railway. This charming town offers stunning views of the Himalayas and has a rich history and a vibrant culture. (Image: Shutterstock)

McLeod Ganj: McLeod Ganj is a suburb of Dharamshala in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. The quaint hill station in Himachal Pradesh is perfect for those looking to relax and unwind in the midst of nature. It is known as 'Little Lhasa' or "Dhasa" because of its large population of Tibetans. (Image: Shutterstock)

Puducherry: Earlier known as Pondicherry, the coastal town was a French colonial settlement in India until 1954. It is now a Union Territory and is located southeastern of Tamil Nadu. Its French legacy is preserved in its French Quarter and travellers can explore the French colonial architecture, enjoy the beautiful beaches and the unique universal town of Auroville, where people live in peace and progressive harmony.

Gokarna: Gokarna is home to some unique beaches such as the palm-lined Gokarna, plus Kudle and Om, located farther south. This small beach town in Karnataka is perfect for those looking for a laid-back and budget-friendly holiday. is a town on the Arabian Sea, in the southwestern Indian state of Karnataka. A popular pilgrimage destination for Hindus, it’s known for sacred sites like Mahabaleshwar Temple, which has a shrine dedicated to the deity Shiva. Nearby, Koti Teertha is a temple tank where devotees wash in the holy waters. (Image: Freepik)

Kasol: Located in the Parvati Valley in Himachal Pradesh, Kasol is a scenic destination for those who love trekking and camping. It is a quaint village, which situated along the banks of the river Parvati and is referred to as the 'Amsterdam of India'. Although reaching there needs some planning, but once you're there, you can enjoy it's extreme outdoors along with the family (Image: Reuters)

Majuli: Visit the largest river island in the world, located in Assam, and explore its unique culture and beautiful natural scenery. Majuli is a river island in the Brahmaputra in Assam and in 2016 it became the first island to be declared a district. In the 1790s the island covered an area of 1,300 sqare kilometers. (Image: Shutterstock)

Rishikesh: The holy town located in Uttarakhand in Northern India offers a range of affordable adventure activities, including river rafting and bungee jumping. It's location on the Himalayan foothills beside the river Gangamakes it a perfect destination for yoga and meditation. Temples and ashrams line the eastern bank around Swarg Ashram, a traffic-free, alcohol-free and vegetarian enclave upstream from Rishikesh town. (Image: Reuters)