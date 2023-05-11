Budget-friendly holiday hotspots in India where you can have a fun time with family

SUMMARY There are hundreds of tourist destinations in India that are easy on the pocket, where tourists can enjoy an awesome time with family and explore new and exciting places. Read on to know about these 8 hotspots you should visit this year.

Darjeeling: Located at the Himalayan foothills, Darjeeling is a town in West Bengal, which was a summer resort for the elite and remains the terminus of the narrow-gauge Darjeeling Himalayan Railway. This charming town offers stunning views of the Himalayas and has a rich history and a vibrant culture. (Image: Shutterstock)