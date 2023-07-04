Best places to visit in Portugal in 2023 for an amazing family vacation

SUMMARY Portugal is a small country in Southern Europe, where English is the second most spoken language. This makes it a hassle-free nation for visitors to get their way around. Over all, it is a country is worth visiting at least once in your lifetime.

Making plans to visit Portugal in the coming months? If you have missed the spring season between April and June, and wish to make a trip to the southern European country, you can still do so during autumn, which is from September to October. Here's a guide that will help you know the best sites to visit and how to maximize your time at the beach and at famous landmarks in just one week. Let's take a look at thesix hotspots that you must visit in Portugal. (Image: Reuters)

Porto: A day in Porto is all you need to get a sense of the Azulejos-themed churches, the Clérigos tower, and the escape rooms, as well as the picture-perfect sunset at the Lus I Bridge and some Port wine. (Image: Reuters)

Lisbon: Two days in lively and bustling Lisbon, with one day set out to ride the famed tram 28 up the steep hills of the city's historic Alfama district, and the other night spent strolling the peaceful Belem Castle and Jerónimos Monastery. (Image: Reuters)

Sintra: Plan a day's excursion to the stunning UNESCO World Heritage Site of Sintra for the next day. Sintra is known for its beautiful mountainside palaces that date back to 14th century and is full of lush vegetation, making the site a pleasurable experience. It is located on the foothills of the Serra de Sintra hillsand is extremely scenic with its tastefully painted houses. (Image: Reuters)

Azores: To get away from it all, book a flight to the Azores or So Miguel Island, two remote Portuguese islands where you may go on an unforgettable hike through volcanic landscapes. While driving from Ponta Delgada to Ribeira Grande, you may sign up for a surfing instruction, explore nearby volcanic sights, or visit the only greenhouse in the world where pineapples are grown. (Image: Reuters)

Albufeira: When visiting Albufeira in the summer, visitors may take a catamaran trip or kayak to the nearby Benagil Sea Cave. Go to the vibrant "Marina de Albufeira" in the sunset sunshine. The old town has several great eateries you should try. Having a relaxing last night at a beachfront hotel is a great way to cap off a memorable vacation. Albufeira is the best city to visit on a hopping or a filtered-out schedule, in my opinion. (Image: Reuters)

Madeira: This region in Portugal comprises of four natural islandsand is located off the Northern coast of Africa. The place is famous for its pebble beaches, green and rugged mountains and volcanoes, amid which you can enjoy amazing locally made wine. (Image: Reuters)

In conclusion, Portugal is one of the oldest nation-state in Europe with Lisbon being even older than Rome. Portugal is a small country, and just slightly smaller than Hungary, and yet its official language Portuguese is spoken in nine other countries. English is the second most spoken language in Portugal and hence, it wouldn't be a hassle for people from other countries to get their way around in this country. Over all, this country is worth a visit at least once in your lifetime. (Image: Reuters)