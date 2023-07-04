Best places to visit in Portugal in 2023 for an amazing family vacation

SUMMARY
Portugal is a small country in Southern Europe, where English is the second most spoken language. This makes it a hassle-free nation for visitors to get their way around. Over all, it is a country is worth visiting at least once in your lifetime.
Making plans to visit Portugal in the coming months? If you have missed the spring season between April and June, and wish to make a trip to the southern European country, you can still do so during autumn, which is from September to October. Here's a guide that will help you know the best sites to visit and how to maximize your time at the beach and at famous landmarks in just one week. Let's take a look at thesix hotspots that you must visit in Portugal. (Image: Reuters)
Porto: A day in Porto is all you need to get a sense of the Azulejos-themed churches, the Clérigos tower, and the escape rooms, as well as the picture-perfect sunset at the Lus I Bridge and some Port wine. (Image: Reuters)