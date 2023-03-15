Best mosques to visit during Ramadan: From historic landmarks to modern architecture

SUMMARY Visiting a masjid or Mosque during Ramadan is a unique and special experience. Masjids around the world offer a glimpse into Islamic culture, history and architecture. This Ramadan, you could try and visit these mosques.

Ramadan is the perfect time to visit some of the world's most beautiful and historic masjids (mosques). These places of worship are not only important religious sites, but they also hold significant cultural and architectural value. From the intricate designs of historic masjids to the sleek, modern designs of newer ones, here are some of the best masjids to visit during Ramadan. (Image: Reuters)

Masjid Al-Haram, Saudi Arabia: Also known as the Grand Mosque, Masjid Al-Haram is one of the most important masjids in Islam. It is the largest masjid in the world, with a capacity to hold up to four million worshippers during Ramadan. The masjid is home to the Kaaba, the holiest site in Islam, and its history dates back to the time of Prophet Ibrahim. (Image: Reuters)

Masjid al-Nabawi, Saudi Arabia: Located in Medina, Masjid al-Nabawi is the second holiest site in Islam. The masjid was built by Prophet Muhammad (SAW) himself and is home to his tomb. The masjid has undergone several expansions over the centuries, and its current structure is a beautiful blend of traditional and modern architecture. (Image: Reuters)

Masjid Sultan, Singapore: Masjid Sultan is a historic masjid located in Singapore's Arab Street district. It was built in the mid-1800s and features a beautiful blend of Arab, Islamic, and European architectural styles. The masjid is known for its stunning golden dome and intricate tile work. (Image: Wikimedia)

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, United Arab Emirates: The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi is a stunning example of modern Islamic architecture. The masjid features 82 domes, four minarets, and is covered in more than 100,000 marble panels. Its interior is equally impressive, with chandeliers and intricate floral designs covering the walls and ceilings. (Image: Reuters)

Putra Mosque, Malaysia: Located in Putrajaya, Malaysia's administrative capital, Putra Mosque is a modern masjid that blends traditional and contemporary elements. Its design is inspired by Iranian architecture, with a pink granite facade and a stunning blue dome. The masjid is also surrounded by a beautiful man-made lake. (Image: Reuters)

Crystal Mosque, Malaysia: The Crystal Mosque in Terengganu, Malaysia, is a modern masjid made entirely of glass and steel. Its design is inspired by traditional Islamic architecture, with a dome and minarets that light up at night. The masjid also features a stunning crystal chandelier that hangs from the center of the dome. (Image: Reuters)