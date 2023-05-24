SUMMARY Imagine stepping onto a beach that glows in the dark, where the shoreline shimmers with an ethereal luminescence. In India, such enchantment awaits at several stunning coastal destinations. Join us as we embark on a journey to explore six breathtaking Indian beaches that illuminate the darkness with their captivating glow.

There is something undeniably magical about the ocean. The rhythmic crashing of waves, the gentle sea breeze and the vast expanse of water that stretches as far as the eye can see can mesmerise anyone. But imagine if this beauty can be enhanced. Imagine stepping onto a beach that glows in the dark, where the shoreline shimmers with an ethereal luminescence. In India, there are a few such destinations in India where bioluminescence illuminates the shoreline. Join us as we embark on a journey to explore these breathtaking Indian beaches that glow in the the dark. (Representational image: Reuters)

Gokarna Beach, Karnataka: Moving along the western coast, we find ourselves at Gokarna Beach in Karnataka. Bioluminescent phytoplankton, known as dinoflagellates, create a stunning natural light show. With each gentle wave, these tiny organisms emit a radiant glow, leaving visitors awe-struck by the celestial beauty that surrounds them. As you stroll along the shoreline, the waves shimmer with a mystical glow, creating an enchanting atmosphere that feels straight out of a fairy tale. It's a sight that will surely leave you spellbound and yearning for more. (Representational image: (Image: Reuters)