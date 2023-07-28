A glimpse into Tawang Monastery: All you need to know about the Buddhist haven in India

SUMMARY Visiting Tawang Monastery offers a unique opportunity to immerse oneself in the rich cultural and religious heritage of this awe-inspiring place. The Tawang Monastery is the largest Buddhist monastery in India and is a captivating tourist attraction. Situated in the Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Tawang Monastery, also known as Galden Namgyal Lhatse, stands as the largest Buddhist monastery in India and is a captivating tourist attraction. Situated in the Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh, this sacred location holds immense significance for followers of Mahayana Buddhism. Home to over 300 Gelugpa Buddhist monks, it is one of the 17 local gompas in the region. (Image: Reuters)

Best Time to Visit Tawang Monastery: If you wish to witness vibrant religious celebrations, plan your visit during the Monpas' two most important festivals – Losar and Torgya. The Losar festival marks the New Year, while the Dungyur festival is held every third Torgya year. These joyous occasions offer a glimpse into the true spirit of Tawang Monastery. (Image: Reuters)

How to Reach Tawang Monastery: There are several ways to reach Tawang Monastery. By Air | The nearest airport is Tezpur, located about 324 kilometres from Tawang Monastery. From there, you can take a 9-hour and 45-minute bus ride to reach the monastery. By Train |Travel to Assam's Rangapara North Junction, the closest train station at a distance of 320 kilometres. From Rangapara, you can take a bus or cab, which takes around 10 hours to reach Tawang Monastery. By Road | Whether you prefer driving, taking a bus, or riding a bike, the picturesque journey to Tawang is enchanting, especially during the winter. The bus system is well-connected, with frequent departures from Guwahati, Itanagar, Bhalukpong, Silchar, and Tezpur. (Image: Reuters)

A Glimpse into Tawang, its history, and the monastery: Tawang, a charming village nestled in the valley of the Tawang River, is where the magnificent Tawang Monastery is situated. Notably, it is the second largest monastery in the world, after Tibet's Potala Palace. The name "Galden Namgyal Lhatse" translates to "celestial paradise under the clear night sky" in Tibetan, reflecting its profound spiritual ambience. (Image: Reuters)

The construction of the monastery was overseen by Merak Lama Lodre Gyatso during 1680–168. It was a vision initially expressed by the 5th Dalai Lama, Ngawang Lobsang Gyatso. Rooted in the Gelug school of Mahayana Buddhism, the monastery has a historical connection with Lhasa's Drepung Monastery. (Image: Reuters)