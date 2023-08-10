8 things that you should definitely do with family in Phuket, Thailand

SUMMARY From indulging in thrilling water activities to experiencing the culture and local cuisine first-hand, get ready for a whirlwind tour of Phuket.

Phuket is a land of enchantment and adventure, where every corner is waiting to be explored. So pack your bags, get ready to create everlasting memories, and embrace the wonders of this exotic paradise. Welcome to the tropical paradise of Phuket, where the sun-kissed beaches, lush greenery, and vibrant culture compel you to embark on unforgettable adventures. If you're ready to explore this magical island, we've got you covered with the top 8 things to do in Phuket. From indulging in thrilling water activities to experiencing the culture and local cuisine first-hand, get ready for a whirlwind tour of excitement. (Image: Reuters)

1. Island hopping | Kick-start your adventure with an island-hopping extravaganza and hop on to a speedboat or longtail boat and set sail to explore stunning neighbouring islands. From limestone cliffs of Phi Phi Islands to the vibrant coral reefs of Similan Islands, breathtaking views and perfect opportunities to bask in crystal-clear waters. (Image: Reuters)

2. Snorkel and dive to underwater wonderlands | Phuket boasts a treasure trove of underwater beauty. Don your snorkel or scuba gear and dive into the mesmerising marine world. Swim alongside colourful schools of fish, manta rays, and even whale sharks. Snorkelling and diving in Phuket will undoubtedly leave you with cherished memories of its rich and diverse marine life. (Image: Reuters)

3. Jet ski/Parasail at Patong Beach | Looking for some adrenaline-pumping excitement? Head to Patong Beach, Phuket's liveliest and most happening beach. Try your hand at Jet Skiing, Parasailing, or Flyboarding. If you're feeling adventurous, sign up for a surfing lesson and catch some waves like a pro. Patong Beach has got it all – sun, sand, and boundless thrill. (Image: Reuters)

4. Tour the elephant sanctuary | Make friends with gentle giants at one of Phuket's ethical elephant sanctuaries. Spend a day with these majestic creatures, feed them, bath them in mud pools, and take them on a leisurely stroll in the jungle. It's an experience that will warm your heart and leave you with an immense appreciation for these incredible animals. (Image: Reuters)

5. Cruise along Phang Nga Bay | Prepare to be awestruck by the breathtaking beauty of Phang Nga Bay. Hop on a traditional Thai longtail boat and cruise through iconic limestone karsts jutting out of emerald waters. The highlight of the tour is visiting James Bond Island, featured in "The Man with the Golden Gun." Don't forget your camera; the sights here will give you perfect postcard-worthy images. (Image: Reuters)

6. Enjoy Thai food and prepare your own dishes | Indulge your taste buds and learn the secrets of Thai cuisine by taking cooking classes. Under the guidance of skilled chefs, you'll whip up mouthwatering dishes like Pad Thai, green curry, and mango sticky rice. (Image: Shutterstock)

7. Phuket FantaSea Show | Get ready for an extravaganza of culture, magic, and mythical creatures at the Phuket FantaSea Show. This award-winning show blends Thai culture with fantasy and boasts a cast of over hundred artists. The dazzling performances, vibrant costumes, and mind-blowing special effects make the show an unforgettable evening of entertainment. (Image: Reuters)

