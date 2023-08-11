8 best countries in Asia Indians must visit with their families

SUMMARY Thinking of travelling to South East Asia with your family? Read on to learn about the best destinations you should visit in Asia in 2023.

South East Asian countires have been some of the most favourite destinations for Indian travellers. The largest continent in the world is beloved for its stunning landscapes, rich history, and diverse cultures. Whether you’re dreaming of sighting the gorgeous Cherry Blossoms in Japan, hopping on the Bali Swing in Indonesia, or visiting Angkor Wat in Cambodia, there’s something for everyone in this rich continent. CNBC-TV18.com has compiled a list of 8 Asian countries you should not miss while planning your upcoming travels. (Image: Reuters)

No 1. Country: Vietnam | Whether you are a beach lover or a mountain lover, an adventure buff or a history geek, Vietnam has something for everyone. Clear oceans, historic monuments, misty mountains, and stunning beaches await you as you visit this popular travel destination. Some popular activities include cruising on Halong Bay, lighting lanterns at Hoi An, walking along the Golden Bridge in Da Nang, and exploring the Cu Chi Tunnels in Ho Chi Minh City. The average daily cost per person is approximately Rs 4,000. A one-way flight ticket per person will cost around Rs 20,000. (Image: Reuters)

No 2. Country: Indonesia | Confused between choosing a relaxing vacation or an adventurous one? You don’t have to if you choose the beautiful country of Indonesia. Architectural marvels, adrenaline-inducing activities, bustling nightlife, and stunning beaches are on offer. Some must-visit places include Mount Bromo (an active volcano), Komodo National Park (sight giant monitor lizards), Yogyakarta (quaint and serene), Nusa Dua (white sand beaches), and Nusa Penida (offbeat yet beautiful). Indonesia also has lip-smacking food! From satays to nasi goreng to rendangs to smoothie bowls, there’s something to satisfy every palette. You’ll need to spend around Rs 5,000 on average daily, while a one-way flight ticket will cost around Rs 23,000. (Image: Reuters)

No 3. Country: Japan | Japan is a treasure trove of sights, sounds, and tastes. Popular among tourists for its bullet trains, cafes, fashion, and food, Japan has a lot to offer the contemporary traveller. Buddhist temples and Shinto shrines adorn the Japanese landscape, while Mount Fuji is a must-visit for its surreal view. Nara brings you in close contact with bowing deers, while Tokyo Disneyland lets you reconnect with your inner child. Do you dream of sighting the blooming Sakura blossom? Go to Yoshino, Kansai. Don’t forget all the delicious Japanese delicacies. Sushi, sashimi, tempura, ramen, onigiri, yakitori, mochi, and more delicious treats await you. Do you need more reasons to visit? Plan your journey today! The average daily cost per person is around Rs 4,000, while a one-way flight ticket costs Rs 40,000. (Image: Reuters)

No 4. Country: Sri Lanka | Sun, sand, sea, and mythology: this aptly describes Sri Lanka in a nutshell. With 8 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, several religious sites, numerous national parks, tons of tea estates, and a huge coastline, Sri Lanka is one of the hottest South Asian destinations currently. Some must-visit places include the Temple Of Tooth At Kandy, Udawalawe National Park, Ravana Falls, Nine Arch Bridge, Galle, and the Dambulla Cave Temple. Do you love train journeys? Then, you’re in luck! Sri Lanka has some scenic train rides on offer across plantations and hills. Ride the train from Colombo to Galle for views of the coastline and the countryside. If you love temple towns, then take the train from Anuradhapura to Jaffna. Dreaming of rolling hills, paddy fields, tropical forests, and villages? Then, you shouldn’t miss the train journey from Colombo to Kandy. The average daily cost per person is around Rs 2,000, while a one-way flight ticket costs Rs 18,000. (Image: Reuters)

No 5. Country: Cambodia | When you think of Cambodia, the first thing that usually comes to mind is the Angkor Wat temple. But, did you know that this beautiful country has a lot more to offer tourists? Steeped in a melange of cultures, traditions, and cuisines, Cambodia is filled with lots of hidden gems and stunning landscapes. Explore Siem Reap on a bike, go cruising to view dolphins, visit the Phnom Penh Palace to view opulent architecture, experience a relaxing Cambodian spa, seek blessings at the Bayon Temple, and feast your eyes on the majestic Popokvill Waterfall. Love some adventure? Cambodia offers scuba diving and snorkelling too! The average daily cost per person is around Rs 5,000, while a one-way flight ticket costs Rs 30,000. (Image: Reuters)

No 6. Country: Thailand | A cornucopia of culture, natural beauty, history, and cuisine, Thailand is one of the hottest tourist destinations in 2023. Bangkok, Phuket, Krabi, and Pattaya are some popular destinations in this diverse country. There are plenty of activities to do here. You can take a ferry to James Bond Island in Phuket, visit the floating market in Bangkok, witness exotic marine life at Underwater World in Pattaya, explore breathtaking temples in Ayutthaya, take a dip in the hot springs at Klong Thom and witness the vibrant nightlife at Krabi. The average daily cost per person is around Rs 4,000, while a one-way flight ticket costs Rs 10,000. (Image: Reuters)

No 7. Country: South Korea | With K-pop and K-Dramas all the rage now, South Korea is definitely on top of travellers’ lists. Breathtaking landscapes, historic monuments, rich culture and a great mix of traditional and modern lifestyles. Go to Seoul to experience the magnificence of South Korea’s city life. If you love to hike, then you shouldn’t miss Pyeongchang County. Love a good sunset? Visit Seongsan Sunrise Peak! Don’t miss Bulguksa Temple, a UNESCO Heritage site. Are you a fan of pretty lakes and stunning mountains? Then, visit Chuncheon. Don’t forget to experience South Korea’s food scene. Korean Barbeque, Chinese food, French cuisine, Hawaiian delicacies and more await you. The average daily cost per person is around Rs 5,000, while a one-way flight ticket costs Rs 25,000. (Image: Reuters)

No 8. Country: Laos | A hidden gem that’s slowly gaining prominence in the tourism world, Laos is a beautiful country filled with several heritage sites, lots of natural beauty, and diverse cultures. Commonly considered a backpackers’ haven, Laos is a must-visit for adventure seekers. White water cascades, jungle zip lines, endless waterfalls, and one of the biggest caves in the world await you! Take a slow boat down the Mekong River, witness the beauty of the Plain of Jars, explore the waterfall of the Bolaven Plateau, visit ancient temples at Wat Xieng Thong and bathe in the Blue Lagoons. The average daily cost per person is around Rs 1,500, while a one-way flight ticket costs Rs 10,000. (Image: Reuters)