7 wonders of the Modern World: UNESCO heritage sites you must see

The world is full of incredible man-made structures that have stood the test of time and become wonders of the modern world. These structures are not only stunning, but represent remarkable engineering and architectural feats. The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization or UNESCO, recognises and preserves such structures as world heritage sites. In this article, we will explore the seven wonders of the modern world that are UNESCO heritage sites.

1. The Great Wall of China: The Great Wall is one of the most iconic landmarks in the world, and also one of the Seven Wonders of the Modern World. The wall is a series of fortifications and barricades built along the northern borders of China to protect the country from invasions. The Great Wall is over 13,000 miles long and was constructed over several centuries. In 1987, UNESCO recognized it as a world heritage site. (Image: Reuters)

2. Petra, Jordan: Petra is an ancient city carved into rock cliffs in Jordan, and one of the most remarkable archaeological sites in the world. The city was built around 312 BC and was a major trading hub for spices and silk. Petra is also known as the "Rose City" due to the color of the sandstone cliffs. In 1985, UNESCO recognized Petra as a world heritage site. (Image: Reuters)

3. The Colosseum, Rome: The Colosseum is an iconic symbol of ancient Rome and is the largest amphitheater in the world. It was built over 2000 years ago and was used for gladiator contests and other public spectacles. The Colosseum is considered an architectural marvel and a masterpiece of engineering. In 1980, UNESCO recognized it as a world heritage site. (Image: Reuters)

4. Machu Picchu, Peru: Machu Picchu is an ancient Incan city located in the Andes Mountains of Peru. The city was built in the 15th century and was abandoned during the Spanish conquest. Machu Picchu is considered an architectural and engineering marvel due to its location and construction. In 1983, UNESCO recognized it as a world heritage site. (Image: Reuters)

5. Taj Mahal, India: The Taj Mahal is one of the most iconic landmarks in India and a symbol of love. The monument was built by the Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal. The Taj Mahal is considered an architectural marvel due to its symmetry, intricate carvings, and use of precious stones. In 1983, UNESCO recognized it as a world heritage site.

6. The Sydney Opera House, Australia: The Sydney Opera House is a modern architectural masterpiece located in Sydney, Australia. The building was designed by Danish architect Jørn Utzon and is considered a symbol of the city. The Opera House is famous for its unique sail-like design and is an engineering marvel. In 2007, UNESCO recognized it as a world heritage site. (Image: Reuters)

7. The Chichen Itza, Mexico: Chichen Itza is an ancient Mayan city located in the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico. The city was built around 600 AD and is famous for its impressive architecture and astronomical observatory. The city is considered a masterpiece of Mayan engineering and is a popular tourist destination. In 1988, UNESCO recognized it as a world heritage site.