7 states with largest forest cover in India: Madhya Pradesh leads the pack, Arunachal is No 2

SUMMARY From Madhya Pradesh to Chhattisgarh and Karnataka, let's take a look at the top seven Indian states that possess the most forest cover, according to reports.

Step into the serene lap of nature and explore the states in India with the largest forest covers. From the towering pines of Arunachal Pradesh to the dense jungles of Madhya Pradesh, here are seven states that boast of breathtaking greenery and exotic wildlife. (Image: Shutterstock)

No 1. Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh is the state with the largest forest cover in India, covering around 95,221 square kilometers. It is home to the famous Kanha National Park and Bandhavgarh National Park, which are known for their tigers and other wildlife. (Image: Reuters)

No 2. Arunachal Pradesh: Arunachal Pradesh has the second-largest forest cover in India, covering around 67,248 square kilometers. The state is known for its pristine forests and is home to the Namdapha National Park and Pakhui Wildlife Sanctuary. (Image: AP)

No 3. Chhattisgarh: Chhattisgarh has the third-largest forest cover in India, covering around 55,547 square kilometers. The state is home to the Indravati National Park and Kanger Ghati National Park, which are popular tourist destinations. (Image: Reuters)

No 4. Odisha: Odisha has the fourth-largest forest cover in India, covering around 51,345 square kilometers. The state is known for its dense forests, and the Simlipal National Park and Bhitarkanika National Park are popular attractions for wildlife enthusiasts. (Image: Reuters)

No 5. Maharashtra: Maharashtra has the fifth-largest forest cover in India, covering around 50,628 square kilometers. The state is home to the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve and the Pench Tiger Reserve, which are popular for their tigers and other wildlife. (Image: Nconnet/Wikimedia Commons).

No 6. Karnataka: Karnataka has the sixth-largest forest cover in India, covering around 38,720 square kilometers. The state is known for its rich biodiversity and is home to the Bandipur National Park and Nagarhole National Park. (Image: Reuters).

No 7. Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh has the seventh-largest forest cover in India, covering around 36,475 square kilometers. The state is known for its Eastern Ghats forests and is home to the Sri Venkateswara National Park and Papikonda National Park. (Image: Reuters)