7 states with largest forest cover in India: Madhya Pradesh leads the pack, Arunachal is No 2

SUMMARY From Madhya Pradesh to Chhattisgarh and Karnataka, let's take a look at the top seven Indian states that possess the most forest cover, according to reports.

Step into the serene lap of nature and explore the states in India with the largest forest covers. From the towering pines of Arunachal Pradesh to the dense jungles of Madhya Pradesh, here are seven states that boast of breathtaking greenery and exotic wildlife. (Image: Shutterstock)

No 1. Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh is the state with the largest forest cover in India, covering around 95,221 square kilometers. It is home to the famous Kanha National Park and Bandhavgarh National Park, which are known for their tigers and other wildlife. (Image: Reuters)