7 Indian cities you must visit to experience their hip and happening nighlife

SUMMARY From Gurugram to Chandigarh and the party capital of India, Goa, here's a look at cities that offer an amazing nightlife for an unforgettable night on the town.

Looking for a lively night out? India is home to some of the best nightlife in the world, with cities that offer everything from rooftop bars to beachside clubs. Check out these seven cities for an unforgettable night on the town.

Mumbai: Known as the city that never sleeps, Mumbai offers a wide range of nightlife options, from rooftop bars to clubs. (Image: Shutterstock)

Delhi: The capital city is home to some of the best bars, clubs, and lounges in the country, perfect for those looking to dance the night away. Gurugram

Bangalore: Known as the Silicon Valley of India, Bangalore offers a thriving nightlife scene with live music, clubs, and bars. Bengaluru skyline shutterstock

Goa: Famous for its beaches and parties, Goa offers a laid-back atmosphere with beachside bars and clubs.

Hyderabad: The city of pearls offers a mix of traditional and modern nightlife, with live music venues and rooftop bars. (Image: Wikimedia commons)

Pune: Known for its young and vibrant crowd, Pune offers a range of nightlife options, from rooftop bars to microbreweries. (Image: Shutterstock)