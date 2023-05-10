7 Indian cities you must visit to experience their hip and happening nighlife

SUMMARY From Gurugram to Chandigarh and the party capital of India, Goa, here's a look at cities that offer an amazing nightlife for an unforgettable night on the town.

Looking for a lively night out? India is home to some of the best nightlife in the world, with cities that offer everything from rooftop bars to beachside clubs. Check out these seven cities for an unforgettable night on the town.

Mumbai: Known as the city that never sleeps, Mumbai offers a wide range of nightlife options, from rooftop bars to clubs. (Image: Shutterstock)