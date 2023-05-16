6 risky destinations in India where travellers need to be cautious while making a trip

SUMMARY There are some tourist destinations in India, which have become risky, given tensions in these areas and travellers are advised to take complete precaution while visiting these hot spots.

With the holiday season in full flow, domestic and international travellers are setting out to explore and enjoy the best destinations spread across India. From families to solo travellers, friends and colleagues are all geared up to rejuvenate ahead of the onset of monsoon season, when access to beach destinations and northern India gets limited. However, there are some tourist destinations in India, which have become risky, given tensions in these areas and travellers are advised to take complete precaution while visiting these hot spots. (Image: PTI)

In no particular order, let's take a look at 10 such sensitive tourist places that could be avoided, if you're at least travelling with the entire family. (Image: PTI)

Kashmir: This sensitive Union Territory in northern India has witnessed political conflicts and military operations to combat terrorism originating from Pakistan. Although terror activities have declined in the area, the threat of getting stranded in a conflict lingers across the region. So do exercice all precautions before you plan a trip to this winter heartland of India. (Image: PTI)

Chhattisgarh: Travellers should avoid areas where naxals are active. There is always the risk of a conflict, which is something most of us would want to avoid. Areas in central and eastern India are known for high levels of Naxal activity and travellers are always advised to remain cautious, while taking s trip to the state. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Remote places in Northeast India: Various insurgent groups operate in this region and there remains the risk of being kidnapped.

Manipur: The state has a history of political unrest and travellers need to exercise caution while visiting this scenic destination.

Assam: Various insurgent groups operate in the region, and travelers arw advised to avoid public gatherings. (Image: Reuters)

Delhi: Travellers need to be aware of the risk of pickpocketing, scams and harassment in crowded areas.. (Image: PTI)