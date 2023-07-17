SUMMARY Depending on the cost of accommodation, food, transportation and activities you wish to indulge in, your travel budget could easily rise three times of what you had originally planned for. Nonetheless, these six tourist-centric cities are worth going on vacation.

1 / 7

Traveling can be a great way to see the world and experience new cultures. While that is true, it can also be an expensive hobby. Some destinations are more expensive than others. Depending on the cost of accommodation, food, transportation and activities, your budget could easily rise three times of what you had planned for. Nonetheless, here are six expensive travel destinations that discerning Indian travellers must consider while going on vacation as they are simply worth it. (Image: Reuters)

2 / 7

New York City: When discussing the most expensive cities in the world, New York City just must be included. The expense of living, including food, lodging, and transportation, is over the roof.

3 / 7

Zurich: With the success of Bollywood films, Indians are no longer foreigners in Switzerland. It's undeniably one of the world's most beautiful and peaceful tourist destinations, but one that comes with a hefty price tag. (Image: Reuters)

4 / 7

Paris: One of the world's most romantic cities, Paris, is not an affordable destination. The French capital is one of the world's most costly tourist attractions, but it nevertheless draws tens of thousands of visitors each year. (Image: Reuters)

5 / 7

Fiji: A chain of 332 islands, Fiji is not just one of the nicest places to visit in the South Pacific, but also one of the most exclusive. The nation is well-known for both its natural beauty and its remoteness, earning it the reputation as a secluded island paradise with a strong environmental consciousness. (Image: Shutterstock)

6 / 7

Tuscany: While few people automatically think of Tuscany when planning a vacation to Italy, those who do may be surprised to learn that less popular or more remote locations aren't usually cheaper. (Image: Reuters)

7 / 7