5 things you must know before hitting the hot springs in Iceland

SUMMARY In case you are visiting Iceland and are planning to get a relaxing bath in a hot spring, well you must be prepared to first soak in the Icelandic culture. A swim thr the hot springs is an experience one would cherish their whole life. But there are few things that you need to know before take a dip. Here are 5 things you must follow before you go bathing in the hot springs.

A relaxing bath in hot springs all year round has long been a part of the Icelandic culture. But this experience hits a new level when you are staring straight at the midnight sun with a glass of wine in your hand. So, if you intend to follow the steps of many Icelandic locals, there are some rules you must follow before you go bathing in hot springs. (Image: Reuters)

Now like every traveler visiting Iceland, I visited the Blue Lagoon too, but apart from the Blue Lagoon I visited a few other hot springs along the way which were dotted around Iceland. Each of them offer something different, some are more luxurious and curated, some are busy, some are quiet; some have costs associated with them, while others are free; some require booking ahead, others don’t; and some are man-made, while others are completely natural. (Image: Shibani Gharat/CNBC-TV18.com)

The Face pack is free: Apply as much as you can while you take that relaxing bath. Shibani Gharat/CNBC-TV18.com)

Shower nude: Now, my first visit to the Icelandic hot spring was to a free public one which locals frequent. And too be honest I had no clue that one requires to bathe naked before the hot spring water. I entered the women’s changing area and I saw quite a few women bathing naked, looked in the other direction and headed out to take my hot spring dip. That’s when a local stopped me and told me about the ‘showering without bikini’ protocol to be followed! Icelanders are quite strict about cleanliness and hygiene when it comes to bathing in hot springs, which means you must shower nude before entering them. Although a lot of the hot springs don’t provide much privacy due to a lack of curtains or cubicles, but they are same sex only.They are so particular about it that in many hot springs you will spot a few signs dotted around the showers, which advise you that a proper scrub (including intimate areas) is needed. (Image: Shibani Gharat/CNBC-TV18.com)

Avoid wetting your hair while in the hot spring: Follow this to the tee or learn to live with dry, unmanageable, rough hair for the next whole week. I have, hence I know! Most of the hot springs have high levels of silica and wetting your hair can make it become dry and tangled. But then, not all hot springs are the same in this respect. (Image: Reuters)

Carry a towel or rent one: Most larger, commercialized hot springs like the Blue Lagoon and Secret Lagoon offer you the opportunity to rent towels and slippers, the local ones and the free ones don’t. So it is best to pack a quick dry towel beforehand.

Rent a locker: At most of the hot springs locker is included in the admission fee so you can store your shoes, clothes and other belongings. The key is attached to an elastic band which you can put around your wrist or ankle and bring with you to the pool. But this facility may not be available in some completely natural pools which no-roof changing rooms.