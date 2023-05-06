5 things you must know before hitting the hot springs in Iceland

SUMMARY In case you are visiting Iceland and are planning to get a relaxing bath in a hot spring, well you must be prepared to first soak in the Icelandic culture. A swim thr the hot springs is an experience one would cherish their whole life. But there are few things that you need to know before take a dip. Here are 5 things you must follow before you go bathing in the hot springs.

A relaxing bath in hot springs all year round has long been a part of the Icelandic culture. But this experience hits a new level when you are staring straight at the midnight sun with a glass of wine in your hand. So, if you intend to follow the steps of many Icelandic locals, there are some rules you must follow before you go bathing in hot springs. (Image: Reuters)

Now like every traveler visiting Iceland, I visited the Blue Lagoon too, but apart from the Blue Lagoon I visited a few other hot springs along the way which were dotted around Iceland. Each of them offer something different, some are more luxurious and curated, some are busy, some are quiet; some have costs associated with them, while others are free; some require booking ahead, others don’t; and some are man-made, while others are completely natural. (Image: Shibani Gharat/CNBC-TV18.com)