5 mesmerising alternative places to visit in the US to avoid crowds at National Parks

The number of people visiting the United States' 63 national parks skyrocketed during and after the epidemic, leading several parks to implement measures like staggered opening hours and admission time slots to manage the surge in footfalls. Imagine if during winter these places were crowded, during the summer months more visitors are expected. The National Park Service manages a wide variety of public properties, not simply well-known national parks. Many lesser-known national historic sites, monuments, recreation areas, and beaches that provide excellent spots to explore the diverse natural beauty and attractions of the US, minus the big-ticket crowds that flock to popular destinations. When national parks become too crowded, consider these five alternatives, where you can explore natural beauty and immerse in historic monuments. (Image: Reuters)

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore: The Upper Peninsula of Michigan is home to Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, which is located on the southwestern edge of Lake Superior. Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is famous for its colorful cliffs. The park's headlands are characterized by unusual sandstone structures including Miners Castle and Chapel Rock. (Image: Reuters)

Dinosaur National Monument: Located near the junction of the Green and Yampa rivers in southeastern Colorado and southwestern Utah, Dinosaur National Monument is the most westerly US national monument. (Image: Shutterstock)

Point Reyes National Seashore: Marin County, in Northern California, is home to Point Reyes National Seashore, a large stretch of protected shoreline. Wildcat Beach is one such beach, and it has the cliffside Alamere Falls. The Point Reyes Lighthouse, built on a rocky outcrop in 1870, is a popular viewing spot for passing gray whales. (Image: Shutterstock)

Chiricahua National Monument: The Chiricahua Mountains in southeast Arizona are home to Chiricahua National Monument, a National Park Service unit. The expansive hoodoos and balancing rocks were designated as a national monument on April 18, 1924. (Image: Shutterstock)

Cumberland Gap National Historical Park: The state parks of Kentucky, Tennessee, and Virginia meet at Cumberland Gap National Historical Park. The Cumberland Gap can be seen from Pinnacle Overlook. This mountain pass was traversed by pioneers on their way west. (Image: Shutterstock)