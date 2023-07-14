11 most friendly countries where Indians must go on family vacations

SUMMARY It's common for Indian families to take vacations together. But one problem many face is which country to visit abroad, where they would get a warm exclusive welcome. Check this list of countries where Indian tourists are accorded a warm welcome.

We have read multiple reports about Indian travellers being given the cold shoulder due to various reasons abroad. While Indians love to travel with family in tow, many of us are visiting foreign destinations on solo trips too. However, one problem that most of us face is, which destination to pick. In this article we have listed 11 countries that accord Indian travellers a warm welcome. (Image: Reuters)

UAE: Fun day in and out. This sums up the spirit of a family trip to Dubai. If you're looking for a popular place to go on vacation, look no further than Dubai. Spend some quality time with your loved ones among the dazzling skyline and cutting-edge metropolitan atmosphere. January is the best time to visit Dubai. (Image: William D'Souza)

Sri Lanka: This island nation in South Asia has earned the nickname "Pearl of the Indian Ocean". Sri Lanka is paradise on earth because of its breathtaking scenery, relaxing beaches and mountains. The best part being, Sri Lankans absolutely adore Indian travellers. (Image: Reuters)

Cambodia: Cambodia is an excellent choice for an overseas vacation since it has fantastic opportunities for budget lodging, historical attractions and beautiful beaches. Indian families are welcomed by one and all in Cambodia. (Image: Reuters)

Singapore: One of the best places to travel with your family is Singapore and the best time to visit the country is January. The city state encompasses cutting-edge technology all through its length and breadth. There is Sentosa Island, where one can visit the Singapore Zoo and Universal Studios along with family. This country should be on everyone's bucket list to experience the cleanliness and world class attractions there. (Image: Reuters)

Indonesia: This country juts out into the Indian and Pacific Oceans from the coast of mainland Southeast Asia. It is the biggest island nation in terms of total land area, with over 17,000 individual islands. The country's natural beauty and rich history make it a popular tourist destination. (Image: Reuters)

