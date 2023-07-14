CNBC TV18
11 countries where Indians can travel for exotic vacations that too visa free

By Sanhita Baruah  Jul 14, 2023 7:48:35 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

From Seychelles to Saint Lucia, Maldives and Svalbard, here are 11 countries where Indians can travel for exotic vacations.

Each one of us wants to go on an extended holiday abroad. It's always fun to travel, take pictures, purchase gifts, and make memories with your loved ones. However, securing a visa at times eclipses these desires. But what if you can travel abroad and get a visa on arrival. If you have a valid Indian passport, these 11 countries are the ones to head to for an amazing vacation. (Image: Reuters)

Thailand: Indians also visit Thailand. Its beaches, cuisine, and people are famous. Thailand is best visited during the dry season, November to March. Indians may get visas on arrival in Thailand, a cheap destination. The e-visa on arrival can be obtained by filling a short online form before the travel, which requires one to five days for processing. (Image: Reuters)

Indonesia: Indonesia is a large nation with many cultures and attractions. Indonesia has something for everyone, from Jakarta's hustle to Bali's beaches. Indonesia is best visited between June–September, during the dry season. Indians can get visa on arrival in Indonesia for stay of up to 30 days. For longer stays, travellers need to apply for a visa. (Image: Reuters)

Sri Lanka: A lovely island nation with a rich history and culture. Sri Lanka boasts everything from Anuradhapura's ruins to Trincomalee's beaches. The dry season (December–March) is the ideal time to visit Sri Lanka. Indians may get visas on arrival in Sri Lanka, a cheap destination. E-visa can be applied online which is also known as electronic travel authorization. (Image: Reuters)

Bhutan: Indians do not require a visa to travel to Bhutan, they need a permit. This permit can be obtained online before the travel or at the port of entry. Bhutan's culture and landscape are unique. Hiking, trekking, and cultural trips are popular. A sustainable development fee (SDF) is applied for the duration of the stay and a requirement of insurance is included. On 1st June 2023, SDF incentives were announced for those preferring longer stays. Please refer to the official site for more details. (Image: Reuters)

Nepal: Indians may visit Nepal visa-free for 90 days. Nepal's mountains, history, and culture are spectacular. Hiking, trekking, and climbing are common here. Necessary documents are to be presented at the point of entry, if you're traveling by road. If you're traveling by air, you would need to present your documents and go through customs. (Image: Reuters)

Maldives: Indians may remain for 30 days without a visa. White-sand beaches, crystal-clear oceans, and opulent resorts make the Maldives a tropical paradise. Honeymooners love it. Visa is given upon arrival with some clauses including 6 months of validity on the passport. (Image: Reuters)

Mauritius: Mauritius is an Indian Ocean island with lush woods, lovely beaches, and a diversity of fauna. Families, couples, and honeymooners visit it. Visa is issued upon arrival for a stay of up to 60 days, if one has a valid passport with 3 blank pages and at least 6 months of validity. (Image: Reuters)

Seychelles: The "Republic of Seychelles" is the smallest populous republic in the African archipelago across the Indian Ocean. The majority of Seychelles, an African Union member, is uninhabited and rich in wildlife. This beauty of nature is Visa Free for Indian tourists for short stays up to 30 days, with a passport of 6 months of validity, and confirmed return / onward tickets. (Image: Reuters)

Saint Lucia: A great visa-free tourist spot for Indians for up to 6 weeks of stay! This is based on the condition that one's passport is valid for at least six months beyond the date of exit, with one blank visa page. Proof of onward and return flights required. This Caribbean island nation is well-known for its stunning natural scenery and its abundance of naturally occurring sulfur springs. Saint Lucia's volcanic 'pitons' are protected as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This unassuming island is home to breathtaking landscapes and a fascinating history that will remain with you forever. (Image: Reuters)

Svalbard: Located between the North Pole and Norway, it is a group of Norwegian islands. Svalbard is a snowy, arctic island where arctic foxes and reindeer thrive. Aurora Borealis, often known as the Northern Lights, may be seen from here. Indians can behold the beautiful northern lights here without any visa. (Image: Reuters)

Malaysia: Indians visit Malaysia for good cause. From Kuala Lumpur to Langkawi's beaches, Malaysia has many cultures and attractions. Malaysia is best visited during the dry season, April to September. Malaysia is inexpensive and Indians may apply for e-visa through their online portal. (Image: Reuters)

