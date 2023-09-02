10 reasons why you must visit Kerala at least once to experience the essence of God's own country

1 / 11

Yes, we are all aware that Kerala is the first state in India to have achieved 100 percent literacy rate and has the world's first airport to completely run on solar power. But there are many more reasons why one needs to visit Kerala to experience the essence of why the state is fondly called "God's own country". Believe it or not, Kerala offers everything that no other state can match in the country. From spiritual tourism, to health tourism, stunning beaches, serene backwaters, amazing finger-licking food to hill stations and a one-of-a-kind culture. Hence if you're travelling to India, are already here or planning of taking a holiday. We recommend you visit Kerala to its unmatched hospitality. Here's listing down 10 reasons why Kerala must be on your travel bucket list. (Image: Reuters)

No 1. Food: Kerala cuisine is not just food. It's like flavours bursting in your mouth with each bite. Kerala offers a fusion influenced by its geography and cultural diversity. From vegetarian to non-vegetarian dishes, the cuisine features an exotic blend of spices, colours and aromas that can tantalise every palate. With influences from Malabari, French, and Arabian culinary traditions, Kerala's cuisine stands out. Must eat dishes include the Sadya, Idiyappam with chicken, beef or fish curry, appam with stew, dosa ghee roast with Kerala-style sambar, and more. (Image: Shutterstock)

4. No 2. Tropical Beaches: Kerala's coastline stretches around 600 km, providing numerous pristine beaches with less or no crowds. With its stunning lighthouse and surf, Kovalam Beach is one destination you must visit while in the southern state. Moreover, imagine for every meal, you can order the freshest catch of the day, be it fish, crabs, prawns, squid or even lobsters. For a quieter escape, Kannur's untouched beauty beckons, and Muzhappilangad drive-in beach caters to those who have less time at hand. (Image: Shutterstock)

No 3. Backwaters: Kerala's picturesque backwaters, lined with swaying palm trees, offer a postcard-perfect landscape. This network of interconnected lagoons, lakes, rivers, canals, and inlets paint a green canvas that is a treat for the eyes. Life here unfolds at a leisurely pace, with fishermen casting their nets, and elegant birds like kingfishers and kites adding grace to the scenery. A popular way to experience this beauty is by embarking on a houseboat cruise, where you can peacefully soak in the serene surroundings as you glide along the winding waters. To add a touch of exclusivity, you get a chef, who can prepare a fresh catch right in front of you. (Image: Shutterstock)

No 4. Hill Stations: Kerala's captivating hill stations, nestled in the Western Ghats at around 1,600 meters above sea level, offer a refreshing escape. These lush green retreats are adorned with tea and coffee plantations, spice gardens, and mist-clad mountains. Among the sought-after hill stations are Munnar, famous for its rolling tea gardens and museums; Wayanad, with its misty peaks and dense rainforests; Vagamon, known for its Kurisumala Dairy Farm and breathtaking sunsets; and Silent Valley, a National Park preserving natural beauty. (Image: Shutterstock)

No 5. Wildlife: Kerala is a haven for wildlife enthusiasts, with over 25 animal sanctuaries and national parks. Birdwatchers can delight in sightings of Indian Koel, Ceylon Frogmouth, Loten's Sunbird, and more at places like Mangalavanam Bird Sanctuary. Other spots like Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary, Eravikulam National Park, and Periyar Tiger Reserve offer encounters with protected and endangered species, including the Bengal Tiger, Sloth Bear, and Indian Bison. (Image: Shutterstock)

No 6. Vibrant festivals: Kerala's diverse event calendar includes a range of celebrations and festivals that appeal to partygoers. Onam, Kerala's national festival, welcomes the mythical King Mahabali with colorful decorations, rituals, and feasts served on traditional banana leaves. Vishu marks the New Year with grand celebrations. Other notable festivals include Thrissur Pooram, Kerala Boat Festival, Theyyam Festival, and more, promising vibrant cultural experiences. (Image: Reuters)

No 7. Ayurveda therapies: Ayurveda, an ancient system of holistic medicine, is widely embraced in Kerala. Numerous resorts specialize in Ayurvedic treatments, offering massages, herbal remedies, and dietary adjustments to balance the body, mind, and spirit. These rejuvenating experiences often take place amid beautiful natural surroundings, providing an opportunity to focus on wellness and relaxation. (Image: Reuters)

No 8. Spice plantations: Kerala's moniker as the "Garden of Spices" is well-deserved, with the region hosting spice plantations in fertile hill stations like Munnar and Thekkady. Pepper, cardamom, cinnamon, ginger, vanilla, and nutmeg flourish here. Spice shops in Thekkady and spice warehouses in historic port town Kochi offer opportunities to explore these aromatic treasures. (Image: Shutterstock)

No 9. Natural beauty: Kerala boasts a wealth of attractions, from unspoiled beaches to majestic backwaters and inspiring wildlife sanctuaries. Silent Valley National Park is a natural wonder, while history buffs can explore landmarks such as Mattancherry Palace and Fort Kochi. (Image: PTI)

