10 reasons why a trip to Ladakh must be on your bucket list

Ladakh is one of the most scenic places in the world with an everchanging landscape of the Indian Himalayas. This union territory in Northern India, is a heavenly spot that must be visited by every travel enthusiast. Travellers are always captivated with the unparalleled beauty and rugged charm of Ladakh. From its snow-capped peaks, azure lakes, ancient monasteries and vibrant culture, Ladakh offers a mesmerising tapestry of experiences. Here are 10 reasons why a trip to Ladakh should be on every traveller's bucket list. (Image: Unsplash)

The call of the Mountains: Once upon a time, in a world where majestic peaks pierced the heavens, there lay a land untouched by time. This ethereal realm, nestled amidst the towering Himalayas, was none other than Ladakh. It beckoned adventurers and wanderers from far and wide, promising an experience like no other. (Image: PIB)