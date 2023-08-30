CNBC TV18
Here are 10 places you should visit with your siblings on Raksha Bandhan

SUMMARY

With Raksha Bandhan here, it's the perfect opportunity to plan a memorable outing with your siblings. Here are ten places you should visit on Raksha Bandhan to create lasting memories and celebrate this joyous occasion together.

Profile image

By Sanhita Baruah  Aug 30, 2023 11:02:38 AM IST (Updated)

3 Min Read
Raksha Bandhan is a cherished festival celebrated across India, symbolising the selfless love and bond between brothers and sisters. The festival honours and strengthens the special relationship between siblings. With Raksha Bandhan here, it's the perfect opportunity to plan a memorable outing with your siblings. Here are ten places you should visit on Raksha Bandhan to create lasting memories and celebrate this joyous occasion together.

1. Explore the Majestic Beauty of Udaipur: Known as the 'City of Lakes', Udaipur offers a picturesque setting for Raksha Bandhan celebrations. Visit the stunning Lake Pichola, take a boat ride, and immerse yourself in the rich history and culture of this enchanting city.

2. Seek Blessings at the Golden Temple, Amritsar: Experience the spiritual ambience of the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab. This sacred place holds immense significance for Sikhs and offers a serene atmosphere for reflection and gratitude.

3. Enjoy the Vibrant Festivities in Jaipur: Celebrate Raksha Bandhan amidst the colourful streets of Jaipur, Rajasthan. Explore the magnificent palaces, indulge in traditional Rajasthani cuisine, and witness the lively festivities that take place during this time.

4. Embrace Nature's Beauty in Munnar: Escape to the serene hills of Munnar, Kerala, and immerse yourself in the tranquillity of nature. Enjoy the lush green tea plantations, breathtaking waterfalls, and the cool mountain air, creating a perfect backdrop for Raksha Bandhan celebrations.

5. Discover History in Agra: Visit the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, and witness the epitome of love. Explore the historical sites and marvel at the architectural wonders that make Agra a must-visit destination for Raksha Bandhan.

6. Experience Serenity in Rishikesh: For a spiritual and adventurous Raksha Bandhan, head to Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. Participate in yoga and meditation sessions, indulge in thrilling river rafting, and soak in the peaceful vibes of this spiritual town.

7. Enjoy Beach Bliss in Goa: Celebrate Raksha Bandhan amidst the sun, sand, and sea in Goa. Relax on pristine beaches, indulge in water sports, and savour the delicious seafood, creating unforgettable memories with your siblings.

8. Explore the Backwaters of Alleppey: Embark on a houseboat journey through the enchanting backwaters of Alleppey, Kerala. Experience the serenity of the backwaters, witness the lush greenery, and enjoy traditional Kerala cuisine.

9. Marvel at the Beauty of Darjeeling: Plan a trip to Darjeeling, West Bengal, and witness the breathtaking views of the Himalayas. Enjoy a ride on the famous Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, visit tea estates, and create cherished memories with your siblings.

10. Discover the Rich Heritage of Varanasi: Immerse yourself in the spiritual aura of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Witness the mesmerising Ganga Aarti, take a boat ride on the sacred Ganges River, and explore the ancient temples that hold deep cultural significance.

