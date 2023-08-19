1 / 11

Few sights in the natural world command the same sense of awe and wonder as a majestic mountain range. From the towering peaks that reach into the heavens to the rugged landscapes they shape, mountains possess a unique allure that captivates adventurers and nature enthusiasts alike. Beyond their sheer grandeur, these geological wonders have also been revered for their therapeutic and spiritual qualities for millennia. Join us on a journey to discover the 10 mountains that should grace every traveller's bucket list (in no particular order). (Image: AP)

No 1. Kirkjufell, Iceland | Nestled on Iceland's western coast, Kirkjufell may not be the tallest peak, but it holds an ethereal charm that has made it the most photographed mountain in Iceland. Its proximity to crystalline fjords, geothermal pools, and dynamic waterfalls creates an enchanting setting, and lucky visitors might even catch a glimpse of the mesmerising Northern Lights illuminating the night sky above. (Image: Reuters)

2. Cuernos del Paine, Torres del Paine National Park | The Torres del Paine National Park in Chile is home to the striking Cuernos del Paine, a collection of sharp granite peaks that rise above 2,000 metres. With names like "Shark’s Fin," "The Sword," and "The Blade," these spiky peaks form a dramatic backdrop for the famous W trek, offering hikers an unforgettable adventure. (Image: Reuters)

3. Reinefjorden, Norway | Norway's Reinefjorden showcases nature's beauty year-round, from the Midnight Sun of summer to the Northern Lights' dance in the darker months. Nestled within a serene fjord landscape, the Reinefjorden region is a true gem waiting to be discovered. (Image: Reuters)

4. Alpamayo, Peru | Widely hailed as the world's most beautiful mountain, Alpamayo graces Peru's Cordillera Blanca. Its pyramidal shape and distinct flutes create a visual masterpiece that attracts climbers and nature lovers from around the globe. (Image: Reuters)

5. Ama Dablam, Everest’s Khumbu Region | Situated in the heart of Everest’s Khumbu Region, Ama Dablam boasts a reputation as one of the world's most breathtaking mountains. Its commanding presence above the Thyangboche Monastery creates an awe-inspiring scene along the Everest Base Camp Trek. (Image: Reuters)

6. Mount Cook (Aoraki), New Zealand | Towering over New Zealand's landscape, Mount Cook, or Aoraki, stands as the country's tallest peak. It played a pivotal role in history as Sir Edmund Hillary's training ground before his monumental ascent of Mount Everest. (Image: Reuters)

7. The Pitons, St Lucia | The unmistakable Pitons of St Lucia are volcanic plugs clothed in lush jungle. These twin peaks, Gros Piton and Petit Piton, house a stunning array of plant and bird species, offering a truly captivating experience. (Image: Reuters)

8. Three Sisters, Blue Mountains, Australia | The Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage Area is a testament to nature's beauty, with the iconic Three Sisters rock formation stealing the show. According to Aboriginal legend, these towering rocks tell the tale of Meehni, Wimlah, and Gunnedoo, turned to stone for protection. (Image: Reuters)

9. Buachaille Etive Beag, Scottish Highlands | In the heart of the Scottish Highlands, Buachaille Etive Beag might not be the tallest, but its picturesque landscape amid Glencoe's peaks creates a visual symphony that leaves a lasting impression. (Image: Reuters)

10. Table Mountain, South Africa | Overlooking Cape Town, Table Mountain has earned its place as one of the world's most renowned peaks. Its distinctive shape and ancient history, including the first recorded ascent by Portuguese explorer António de Saldanha in the early 16th century, make it an iconic destination. (Image: Reuters)