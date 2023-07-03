10 extreme adventure experiences every adrenaline junkie must try in Australia

SUMMARY Australia is home to the world's oldest living culture, has world-class coastlines and distinct wildlife that offer unparalleled escapades. If you're an adrenaline junkie, there's no other place that can provide you thrilling once-in-a-lifetime adventures that will leave you with legendary stories to tell.

1 / 11

The only thing better than diving headfirst into outdoor adventures is the stories you get to tell and reminisce about later on. And what better place to indulge in some heart-pumping adventures, than Australia? Home to the world’s oldest living culture, world-class coastlines, nature, landscapes, and distinct wildlife that offer unparalleled escapades, no one does adventure quite like Australia. From diving with the great white sharks to abseiling off the world’s highest dam, bucket list these thrilling once-in-a-lifetime adventures that will leave you with legendary stories to tell.

2 / 11

Enter the Cage of Death in Darwin: For a thrilling attraction that brings daring adrenaline junkies face to face with Australia’s apex predator, dive with the Cage of Death at Crocosaurus Cove Darwin. Experience the ultimate encounter with large saltwater crocodiles as you are lowered into a tube into their tanks, in a controlled environment that is safe and secure. (Image: Tourism Australia)

3 / 11

Swimming with Whale Sharks in Ningaloo Reef: If you are looking to get within arm’s reach of the world’s biggest sea giants, the fringing Ningaloo Reef in Western Australia is the only destination in the world to do so. At the reef, you can swim closely with these 46 feet long, 16 tonne gentle giants of the deep sea. After a few snorkeling instructions, get ready for an exhilarating yet equally humbling experience swimming with these majestic titans of the sea world. (Image: Tourism Australia)

4 / 11

Embark on a rock-climbing expedition near Hamilton, Victoria: A hiker's dream come true, the Grampians is a nature reserve in the state of Victoria and a majestic mountain range, that gives you a chance to climb sandstone rockfaces. Go beyond just abseiling and learn some climbing techniques as you master certain safe belay techniques, knots, and basic climbing communication on your half-day, three-quarter or a full-day session.

5 / 11

Skydiving over the Great Barrier Reef in Cairns: While in Cairns, there’s no better way to capture jaw-dropping views of the coastline and the lush green forest than skydiving at Mission Beach. For an unforgettable and otherworldly experience, fly up to 15,000 feet over the world’s oldest rainforest – The Daintree, the beach, and turquoise waters of the Great Barrier Reef before making the brave leap out of the plane.

6 / 11

Climb the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge: Tick off a bucket-list adventure by climbing the arch of Sydney's iconic Harbour Bridge, one of the world’s longest bridge climbs. On this two-hour climb, gaze down at the city spread out beneath you, secured by a harness, as you get a unique perspective over the city’s beautiful harbour. What’s even more enriching about the experience – apart from feeling on top of the world! – is hearing some real-life anecdotes from your climb leaders of the iconic bridge and city.

7 / 11

Walking through the sky in Gold Coast: Known for its world-class beaches, laidback neighborhoods, captivating theme parks and a booming culinary scene, Gold Coast is also sparkling with towering high-rises. The interior views are outstanding, but nothing compares to getting a bird’s eye view of the Gold Coast from the outside. Perched on top of the tallest building Down Under (a whopping 270 metres high) is the SkyPoint Observation Deck in Gold Coast. Those looking to scale the building start at 240 metres from ground level and will wear specially designed body suits, harnesses and provided with safety briefings before making the climb up the 30 metres spire. Once at the top, you can soak in the views of the Gold Coast as the guide points out the city’s key landmarks and also walk along the edge and experience the excitement of a vertical drop.

8 / 11

Ride the air above the New South Wales Coast: Paragliding in Wollongong has to be on your bucket list when exploring New South Wales. The experience is truly breathtaking as you soar above the ocean and enjoy the views of Stanwell Park and the Royal National Park, with an expert instructor. The extremely flexible and elliptical parachute allows you to glide like a bird on thermal currents and soak up some of the best views you will ever see. (Image: Visit New South Wales)

9 / 11

Diving with Great Whites in Port Lincoln: Get your heart-pumping by submerging yourself in a cage dive with the notorious Great Whites found across South Australia. Port Lincoln in South Australia is the only destination offering this experience in Australia so far. From a secure enclosure, observe these rather graceful sea creatures as they swim past you in their natural habitat. (Image: Port Lincoln)

10 / 11

Launch yourself off the World’s Highest Dam near Hobart: Home to the world’s highest dam, the Gordon Dam, south-western Tasmania is the place to be at, to launch yourself into the adventure of a lifetime, as you abseil off the dam bound by a tightly secured rope 140 meters into a continuous drop. All the brave adventurers looking for a trip while on a day trip in Hobart, should sign up for this adrenaline-inducing adventure immediately. (Image: Tourism Australia)

11 / 11

Raft through an ancient Rainforest near Hobart: Navigate the untamed and rugged river of Franklin, located in Tasmania’s Huon Valley. Raft through the World Heritage listed river, as it carves its way through some of the most inaccessible and beautiful spots, from the surging rapids to pristine and ancient pine trees, and tranquil gorges. This Tasmanian rainforest makes for quite the floating safari, if you are looking for a magnificent wilderness adventure.