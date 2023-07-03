CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newstravel Newsdestinations News10 extreme adventure experiences every adrenaline junkie must try in Australia

10 extreme adventure experiences every adrenaline junkie must try in Australia

10 extreme adventure experiences every adrenaline junkie must try in Australia
Read Time5 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18 Travel Desk  Jul 3, 2023 3:30:12 PM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

Australia is home to the world's oldest living culture, has world-class coastlines and distinct wildlife that offer unparalleled escapades. If you're an adrenaline junkie, there's no other place that can provide you thrilling once-in-a-lifetime adventures that will leave you with legendary stories to tell.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 11
Show More
Show More

The only thing better than diving headfirst into outdoor adventures is the stories you get to tell and reminisce about later on. And what better place to indulge in some heart-pumping adventures, than Australia? Home to the world’s oldest living culture, world-class coastlines, nature, landscapes, and distinct wildlife that offer unparalleled escapades, no one does adventure quite like Australia. From diving with the great white sharks to abseiling off the world’s highest dam, bucket list these thrilling once-in-a-lifetime adventures that will leave you with legendary stories to tell.

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 11
Show More
Show More

Enter the Cage of Death in Darwin: For a thrilling attraction that brings daring adrenaline junkies face to face with Australia’s apex predator, dive with the Cage of Death at Crocosaurus Cove Darwin. Experience the ultimate encounter with large saltwater crocodiles as you are lowered into a tube into their tanks, in a controlled environment that is safe and secure. (Image: Tourism Australia)

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 11
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X