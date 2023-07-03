10 extreme adventure experiences every adrenaline junkie must try in Australia

SUMMARY Australia is home to the world's oldest living culture, has world-class coastlines and distinct wildlife that offer unparalleled escapades. If you're an adrenaline junkie, there's no other place that can provide you thrilling once-in-a-lifetime adventures that will leave you with legendary stories to tell.

The only thing better than diving headfirst into outdoor adventures is the stories you get to tell and reminisce about later on. And what better place to indulge in some heart-pumping adventures, than Australia? Home to the world’s oldest living culture, world-class coastlines, nature, landscapes, and distinct wildlife that offer unparalleled escapades, no one does adventure quite like Australia. From diving with the great white sharks to abseiling off the world’s highest dam, bucket list these thrilling once-in-a-lifetime adventures that will leave you with legendary stories to tell.

Enter the Cage of Death in Darwin: For a thrilling attraction that brings daring adrenaline junkies face to face with Australia’s apex predator, dive with the Cage of Death at Crocosaurus Cove Darwin. Experience the ultimate encounter with large saltwater crocodiles as you are lowered into a tube into their tanks, in a controlled environment that is safe and secure. (Image: Tourism Australia)