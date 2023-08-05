Top 10 least expensive European destinations for Indian travelers

SUMMARY Contrary to popular belief, a European adventure is not as expensive for Indian travellers as perceived. These 10 budget-friendly destinations offer a mix of natural beauty, rich history, and unique experiences, allowing Indian travelers to explore Europe without breaking the bank. Read on to know more.

Europe is known for its breathtaking landscapes, architecture, and diverse cultural heritage that is unique to every country on the continent. Many of the total 45 countries have been a dream for Indian travellers to visit along with the family. So, what do you do after you've visited most of Asia and the Middle East? You head to Europe, which has now become extremely affordable budget-wise for Indian travellers. If save early and make all bookings in advance, you’ll find travelling to Europe is extremely pocket-friendly. CNBC-TV18.com has compiled a list of the top 10 least expensive countries Indian travellers can visit to enjoy a family vacation. Let's take a look at the most-affordable European destinations. (Image: Shutterstock)

No 1 | Country: Albania | A historical gem with pristine beaches, architecture and history enthusiasts can have a fun family time in Albania. With a rich culinary heritage and its setting against the backdrop of exquisite mountains, this Balkan gem is an ideal summer getaway that won't burn a hole in your pocket. The average daily cost per person is approximately Rs 2,000. While a one-way flight ticket per person would cost around Rs 30,000. (Image: Reuters)

No 2 | Country: Estonia | This country is another gem of the Baltic region. It has an extremely unique culture and offers the perfect terrain for exploration by car. It offers an array of attractions and tranquil retreats, such as the charming coastal town of Tallinn. Estonia can provide for an ideal budget-friendly escape. Average Daily cost per person would be Rs 2,000, while a one-way flight ticket would cost Rs 30,000. (Image: Reuters)

No 3 | Country: Italy | Adorned with a Mediterranean coastline, Italy is a country that resonates with vibrant culture and irresistible cuisine. From the timeless charm of Roman architecture to iconic landmarks scattered across the nation, Italy is both an enchanting and affordable European destination. Average daily cost in Italy per person is approximately Rs 4,500, while a one-way flight costs Rs 40,000 per person. (Image: Joseph Barbosa).

No 4 | Country: Austria | This Alpine beauty is a land of majestic mountains and offers a diverse range of experiences for budget-conscious travelers. It doesn't matter you're seeking adventure or simply relaxation, Austria's landscapes and cultural treasures make it an amazing destination that would not hurt the pocket. The average daily cost per person is around Rs 5,000, while a one-way flight ticket costs Rs 35,000. (Image: Shutterstock)

No 5 | Country: Spain | This country has its stunning coastlines and architectural wonders. Spain is an exotic destination that offers affordable travel and immerses travellers with its rich architecture, traditions and vibrant festivals. One thing you must not miss here is local football matches. The energy at the grounds the fans cheering and the deeply spirit of the game rooted in every Spanish person's soul will leave you mesmerised. Average daily cost per person would be approximately Rs 6,000, while a on-way ticket from India cost about Rs 50,000. (Image: Ikos Andalusia – Estepona, Spain)

No 6 | Country: Slovenia | This is a fairytale land of blue lakes and towering peaks. With its captivating natural beauty, Slovenia is one affordable European destination where you can truly connect with nature and embrace its colorful landscapes. Average daily cost per person is approximately Rs 5,000, while a one-way flight costs about Rs 45,000. (Image: Reuters)

No 7 | Country: Greece | The magnificence of the ancient Greek Ruins, will traverse you to a time that you may have only read in books or seen in documentaries. Greece is hailed as the cradle of Western civilization and offers a journey that will captivate every history enthusiast. Greece's affordable charm and vibrant summer atmosphere are two things that should not be missed. The Average daily cost per person is around Rs 5,000 while flight charges (one-way) is around Rs 55,000. (Image: Reuters)

No 8 | Country: Portugal | While one can get a mild dose of Portuguese influence in Goa and Mumbai, to really feel the lively culture and enchanting landscapes a visit to this European destination is a must. The country is blessed with captivating countryside and unique culture. It is an affordable destination and offers golden beaches to architecturally splendid cities. Average daily cost is around Rs 5,000 per person, while a one-way flight ticket would cost around Rs 45,000. (Image: Reuters)

No 9| Countr: Romania | The medieval villages and ancient castles offer a different charm For nature enthusiasts and explorers. Its picturesque landscapes with budget-friendly accommodation and dining options, make Romania an ideal destination for those who wish to visit Europe for an overall wonderful experience. Food and accommodation Cost approximately Rs 1,400 to Rs 1,500 per day, while a one-way flight ticket is priced at Rs 28,000. (Image: Reuters)

No 10 | Country: Hungary | This landlocked Central European country is bisected by the Danube River. The cityscape of Hungary is studded with architectural landmarks from Buda's medieval Castle Hill. There is Turkish and Roman influence on Hungarian culture, which includes the popularity of mineral spas. Apart from it unique culture and historic sites, Hungary has a fascinating history that beckons travellers with its affordable charm. Food and accommodation in Hungary costs about Rs 1,400 to Rs 1,500 per dayPer person and a one-way flight ticket from India would cost approximately Rs 28,000. (Image: Reuters)