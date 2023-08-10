10 best destinations to visit in the Caribbean in 2023

SUMMARY Cricket + Caribbean Islands = Maximum Enjoyment! Holidaying in the Caribbean Islands can be a lot of fun for the family, but where should you go? CNBCTV18.com has handpicked some of the best places to visit in the Caribbean Islands.

Aruba, Jamaica, ooh I wanna take you to Bermuda, Bahama, come on pretty mama… Well, that's what the Beach Boys sang in the iconic song Kokomo, inspired by which and given the current tour of the Indian cricket team of the West Indies, CNBCTV18.com has handpicked some of the best places to visit in the Caribbean. Not many would be aware that The Caribbean is a subregion of the Americas that includes the Caribbean Sea and its islands that are surrounded by the Caribbean Sea and some by the North Atlantic Ocean. Let's take a look at the best places to visit while holidaying in the Caribbean. (Image: Reuters)

No 1. Dominican Republic | At the top of the list is the Dominican Republic, which witnessed over 8.5 million tourist footfalls in 2022, making it the most popular destination in the Caribbean, according to the Caribbean National Weekly. (Image: Reuters)

No 2. Puerto Rico | While many believe Puerto Rico to be a South American country, it comes as a surprise that this Caribbean island is the second-most visited place with over 5 million tourists vacationing there. The island has managed to attract tourists from across the world for its unique culture and abundant natural beauty. (Image: Reuters)

No 3. Jamaica | The Caribbean island nation is known for its mountains, rainforests, and reef-lined beaches. Many of the resorts on the island are clustered in Montego Bay, which boasts a rich British-colonial architecture. The island is known for diving and snorkeling sites. Its global cultural influence is attributed to prominent musicians and sportspersons. Jamaica is the home of the iconic musician, songwriter, and reggae pioneer Bob Marley. Travellers in Jamaica can bask in the island's natural splendor and indulge in iconic sites like the Bob Marley Museum. (Image: Reuters)

No 4. Turks & Caicos | Leading the charts as the premier destination in the Caribbean for 2023-2024, the Turks and Caicos Islands offer a paradise adorned with pristine, ivory-white sandy beaches, most notably the iconic Grace Bay. Nestled amidst these coral islands lies one of the world's largest barrier reef systems, a haven for snorkelers and scuba divers seeking unforgettable underwater experiences. Whether you choose to revel in the terrestrial wonders or plunge into the depths of the ocean, these islands present an exquisite haven for those yearning for the utmost luxury in a tropical haven. Yet, it's worth noting that hotel rates tend to be higher here, especially during the peak winter season. (Image: Shutterstock)

No 5. Bahamas | Rounding up the list as the eighth prime Caribbean destination for 2023-2024, the Bahamas captivates with its array of 16 major islands and a multitude of islets. The Bahamas' allure stems from its captivating beaches and vistas of the Caribbean Sea. The spectrum of beaches ranges from the vibrant Cable Beach to the unique Pig Beach and the distinctive Pink Sand Beach. After indulging in the Caribbean sun, venture into the expanses of the Bahamas' protected areas, including the renowned Lucayan National Park. To maximize your experience while minimizing expenses, consider focusing on one or two islands to sidestep extensive transportation costs. (Image: Reuters)

No 6. Barbados | Securing the seventh position in the roll call of the finest Caribbean destinations for 2023-2024, Barbados extends beyond the quintessential Caribbean offerings of idyllic sandy beaches, opulent golf courses, and lavish resorts. This island nation surprises with a unique array of non-beach activities. Embark on a journey to sample Mount Gay Rum, and explore the intriguing limestone caverns of Harrison's Cave and the enigmatic Animal Flower Cave. Attend a thrilling horse race at Garrison Savannah and sway to the rhythms of calypso music. Save time, too, for exploring the island's historical plantation houses and lush tropical gardens. (Image: Reuters)

No 7. St Lucia | Ranked second among the best Caribbean getaways for 2023-2024, St. Lucia beckons with its expansive milky-white beaches, towering volcanic peaks, and a selection of upscale resorts. Your days here can commence with invigorating hikes through the renowned Pitons, followed by basking in the midday sun on the shores of Reduit Beach, and finally, witnessing the sun's descent over the Caribbean Sea. A must-visit is Sulphur Springs, the world's sole drive-in volcano. The proliferation of romantic luxury accommodations, many affording breathtaking vistas of the Pitons, makes St. Lucia particularly enchanting for couples. (Image: Reuters)

No 8. British Virgin Islands | Exuding an air of elegance, the British Virgin Islands seize the third spot in the top Caribbean destinations for 2023-2024. Distinguished by its captivating coastline, Cane Garden Bay's shorelines and the pristine white sands of Anegada Island stand as epitomes of natural beauty. The enigmatic boulders and sea pools at The Baths National Park, renowned as one of the world's most exquisite beaches, bewitch and astound visitors. To truly embrace these picturesque islands, a yacht or boat tour from the nearby U.S. Virgin Islands offers an unparalleled experience. Alternatively, indulge in relaxation on the sandy beaches or by the poolside at one of the upscale hotels. (Image: Reuters)

No 9. U.S. Virgin Islands | Claiming the fourth position in the elite Caribbean destinations for 2023-2024, the U.S. Virgin Islands are best explored in spring, particularly in late April when the vibrant Carnival season takes over St. Thomas. Irrespective of the season, dedicating a day to savor the unspoiled beauty of St. John's numerous beaches, including the renowned Trunk Bay, is a must. Immerse yourself in Danish colonial history on St. Croix by visiting its forts. A unique perk? Americans can traverse these Caribbean gems sans the need for a passport. (Image: Shutterstock)

