Histories from the Kitchen — Antique collector turns his house into vintage vessels museum

While the advent of modern technology and materials might have transformed the kitchen, there are certain utensils that retain their relevance not only due to their efficiency but also because of the health benefits they offer. Ayyanar, an antique collector based in Pondicherry, has dedicated his life to preserving and sharing the glory of the past with future generations.

Ayyanar works in Pondicherry health department for his living, but due to his passion, for over 30 years, he has been collecting utensils made of food-grade bronze, soapstone, iron, and clay—metals that were commonly used by our ancestors for cooking. Even though these vessels have been replaced in our daily lives, Ayyanar treasures them as a vital part of Sri Shasta Palace, his abode of antiques.

Upon entering Ayyanar's home, visitors are greeted by a staircase adorned with a fascinating array of antique tiffin boxes, creating an ambiance reminiscent of an antique museum.

The living room is filled with the delightful sound of bells, while Ayyanar engages children in captivating conversations about his collection. From wooden slippers and measuring vessels to unique flask-like Koojas, his extensive collection showcases a variety of items, including perfectly arranged tiffin boxes of different shapes and sizes, oversized keys, rattles, lamps, Paaladai Sangu (a small vessel for infant medicines), betel boxes shaped like cars, tea pots, casks, bowls, and more.

"I collect the antique vessels, preserve them and showcase the same to the public in order to create awareness on these vessels that were used in olden days as they may fade out in less time," Ayyanar said. He believes that understanding why our ancestors exclusively used certain types of metals for cooking is crucial. "By cooking food in specific metals, they achieved enhanced taste and derived nutritional benefits from those metals. Unlike the prevalence of cancer and various health issues in modern times, our ancestors enjoyed better health," he said.

Ayyanar said that he wants to revive those traditional vessels for cooking and share the glory of the past with future generations. "As food is the vital part in one's life. I need to build a museum with these vessels and if I do so I think I can create more awareness with the younger generation," he said.

Among Ayyanar's captivating collection, the Rail Aduki stands out as a remarkable set of 14-18 vessels used for cooking while traveling. This set includes pans, spoons, vessels, and plates, enabling the preparation and serving of meals for an entire family while maintaining compactness. The Rail Aduki reflects the resourcefulness and practicality of our ancestors, ensuring they could enjoy home-cooked meals even when away from home.

Over the centuries, Indians have traditionally cooked in clay pots, imparting a distinct earthy flavor to their dishes. Cast iron and copper pots and pans were also popular in ancestral kitchens. Despite the current craze for non-stick utensils, Ayyanar's collection reveals the beauty of enamel-coated cast iron cooking utensils and serving dishes that have been carefully preserved. Clay jars, ideal for storing food items, are also featured in his collection. Ayyanar emphasises that embracing these traditional cooking vessels is crucial for prioritising the health of our families.

Ayyanar's ultimate vision is to establish a museum dedicated to these traditional vessels. He believes that by doing so, he can further raise awareness among the younger generation about the significance of these artifacts. A visit to his museum would serve as an educational journey, connecting people to their culinary heritage and inspiring them to reconsider the materials used in modern-day cooking.