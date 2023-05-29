English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homephotos Newstravel Newsculture NewsHistories from the Kitchen — Antique collector turns his house into vintage vessels museum

    Histories from the Kitchen — Antique collector turns his house into vintage vessels museum

    Histories from the Kitchen — Antique collector turns his house into vintage vessels museum
    Read Time4 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By Local18  May 29, 2023 8:30:46 PM IST (Updated)

    SUMMARY

    With a firm belief that the younger generation should be acquainted with the heritage of their ancestors, this man from Pondicherry meticulously collects and preserves these kitchen relics. His house is a treasure trove of antique vessels and other artifacts, in a world driven by technological advancements. His collection serves as a reminder of the rich culinary heritage passed down through generations. By cherishing these artifacts and sharing their significance, Ayyanar invites us to connect with our past, appreciate the health benefits they offer, and honor the traditions that have shaped our culinary experiences.

    CNBCTV18
    Image count1 / 9
    Show More
    Show More

    While the advent of modern technology and materials might have transformed the kitchen, there are certain utensils that retain their relevance not only due to their efficiency but also because of the health benefits they offer. Ayyanar, an antique collector based in Pondicherry, has dedicated his life to preserving and sharing the glory of the past with future generations.

    CNBCTV18
    Image count2 / 9
    Show More
    Show More

    Ayyanar works in Pondicherry health department for his living, but due to his passion, for over 30 years, he has been collecting utensils made of food-grade bronze, soapstone, iron, and clay—metals that were commonly used by our ancestors for cooking. Even though these vessels have been replaced in our daily lives, Ayyanar treasures them as a vital part of Sri Shasta Palace, his abode of antiques.

    CNBCTV18
    Image count3 / 9
    Show More
    Show More
    arrow down
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X