Histories from the Kitchen — Antique collector turns his house into vintage vessels museum

SUMMARY With a firm belief that the younger generation should be acquainted with the heritage of their ancestors, this man from Pondicherry meticulously collects and preserves these kitchen relics. His house is a treasure trove of antique vessels and other artifacts, in a world driven by technological advancements. His collection serves as a reminder of the rich culinary heritage passed down through generations. By cherishing these artifacts and sharing their significance, Ayyanar invites us to connect with our past, appreciate the health benefits they offer, and honor the traditions that have shaped our culinary experiences.

1 / 9

While the advent of modern technology and materials might have transformed the kitchen, there are certain utensils that retain their relevance not only due to their efficiency but also because of the health benefits they offer. Ayyanar, an antique collector based in Pondicherry, has dedicated his life to preserving and sharing the glory of the past with future generations.

2 / 9

Ayyanar works in Pondicherry health department for his living, but due to his passion, for over 30 years, he has been collecting utensils made of food-grade bronze, soapstone, iron, and clay—metals that were commonly used by our ancestors for cooking. Even though these vessels have been replaced in our daily lives, Ayyanar treasures them as a vital part of Sri Shasta Palace, his abode of antiques.