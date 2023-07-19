US returns 105 smuggled Indian artefacts, PM Modi expresses gratitude

SUMMARY These artefacts represent a diverse range of Indian culture from the 2nd-3rd century CE to the 18th-19th century CE. Here is the glimpse of some of the precious artefacts coming back home:

PM Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to the United States for returning precious Indian artefacts that hold great cultural and religious importance. This comes after the United States, on Monday, handed over 105 trafficked antiquities to India at the India Consulate in New York. These artefacts represent a diverse range of Indian culture from the 2nd-3rd century CE to the 18th-19th century CE. Here is the glimpse of some of the precious artefacts coming back home.

Chandraketugrah Vase | Chandraketugrah Vase is estimated to belong to the 2nd-3rd century with its origins from Eastern India.

Jina Rishabhanatha | Jina Rishabhanatha is estimated to belong to the 14-15th century with its origins from Western India.

Bhaireva | Bhaireva is said to belong to the 15th-16th century Bhaireva with its origins from Central India.

Marble Arch | Marble Arch is said to be from 12-13th century hailing from Western state of Rajasthan.

Apsara | Apsara hails from 14-15th century with its origins lying in Central India.

Sambandar | Sambandar belongs to the 14-15th century with its origins from South India.

Bronze Nataraja | Bronze Nataraja is said to be from 17-18th century with its origins from Souther part of India.