Uncover the secrets of Madagascar: Take a cultural and culinary journey of the Island nation

Madagascar is an island nation located off the coast of East Africa, and it is known for its unique culture and biodiversity. In this blog, we will take a journey through the cultural and culinary secrets of the Malagasy people, who are the native inhabitants of the island. (Image: Reuters)

Traditional Dancing: The Malagasy people have a rich tradition of dance, which is an important part of their cultural heritage. The most famous traditional dance is the Hira Gasy, which is a dance that is performed at weddings and other celebrations. (Image: Reuters)