CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newstravel Newsculture NewsThanjavur | A 220 year old home that has never been locked still stands tall

Thanjavur | A 220-year-old home that has never been locked still stands tall

Thanjavur | A 220-year-old home that has never been locked still stands tall
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 16, 2023 2:59:37 PM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

This home in Tamil Nadu has never been locked in the 220 years of its existence, as per the wishes of the woman who built it. Eight generations of the family have lived here and even now continue to do so. This ancestral home remains the common property of the family and no individual member can claim rights to all of it.

Thanjavur, 220 year old home, 220 years old heritage home, 220 year old home in tamil nadu, Tamil nadu Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu 220 year old home, weird news,
Image count1 / 9
Show More
Show More

This house in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu does not have a key and has never been locked in the last two centuries.

Thanjavur, 220 year old home, 220 years old heritage home, 220 year old home in tamil nadu, Tamil nadu Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu 220 year old home, weird news,
Image count2 / 9
Show More
Show More

The ancient structure is also home to some artifacts such as hand paddy pounder, a stone grinder for batter, chutneys, etc.

Thanjavur, 220 year old home, 220 years old heritage home, 220 year old home in tamil nadu, Tamil nadu Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu 220 year old home, weird news,
Image count3 / 9
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X