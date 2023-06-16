Thanjavur | A 220-year-old home that has never been locked still stands tall

SUMMARY This home in Tamil Nadu has never been locked in the 220 years of its existence, as per the wishes of the woman who built it. Eight generations of the family have lived here and even now continue to do so. This ancestral home remains the common property of the family and no individual member can claim rights to all of it.

This house in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu does not have a key and has never been locked in the last two centuries.

The ancient structure is also home to some artifacts such as hand paddy pounder, a stone grinder for batter, chutneys, etc.