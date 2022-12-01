6 humongous statues in India that you must include in your historical tour itinerary

SUMMARY The monument of Unity in India is 182 meters high, making it the highest statue in the world. Contrary to popular belief, the infamous Statue of Unity is indeed not India's sole giant monument. Many state-wide towering monuments have become well-known destinations for visitors. The newest addition is the Statue of Prosperity, a memorial to Bengaluru's founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda that was only just unveiled. Here is all you need to know about these statues.

Statue of Unity | The 182-meter-tall monument honours Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, known as "the Iron Man of India." The island of Sadhu-Bet is home to the famous landmark. It is a renowned tourist destination because of its location between the Vindhyachal and Satpuda mountain ranges. Almost twice as tall as America's Statue of Liberty, it stands at a towering 2,048 feet. Sardar Patel served as India's first Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister after India's independence. One hundred and fifty people may be seated on its 135-meter-long observation deck. It took 46 months and 70,000 metric tons of cement to finish the statue. Larsen & Toubro, an engineering and construction firm, was contracted to create the project's blueprints and oversee its construction, procurement, commissioning, operation, and upkeep. (Image: Shutterstock)

Statue of Equality | The Chinna Jeeyar Trust in Muchintal, Ranga Reddy district, lies just outside of Hyderabad and is home to Ramanuja's Statue of Equality. To mark the millennium since Ramanuja's birth, the trust devised a plan to erect the second-tallest seated monument in the world. Donations from believers covered most of the roughly 1,000 crore price tag. Inauguration ceremonies for the statue took place in February. The statue's base structure houses a theatre, an art gallery, a research centre, and a collection of Ramanuja's writings and other old Indian books. The monument took 1,600 workers and 54 shipments to transport from China to India's Chennai Port. (Image: Shutterstock)

Thiruvalluvar Statue | Another tourist favourite in Kanyakumari is the monument of Saint Thiruvalluvar. The government of Tamil Nadu erected it in homage to Saint Thiruvalluvar, widely regarded as the finest poet and philosopher the Tamil language has ever produced. In honour of the 38 virtuous chapters included in the Thirukkural, the pedestal supporting the stone statue measures 38 feet in length. Including the base, the Saint Thiruvalluvar Statue towers at an impressive 133 feet into the air. St. Thiruvalluvar penned the famous Tamil work Thirukkural, which is composed in the form of couplets. Dharma and ethics formed their foundation. The monument represents several of the timeless masterpieces of Sangam Literature, including their timeless lines and timeless lessons. It was inaugurated on January 1, 2000, and was created by Indian artist V Ganapati Sthapati. (Image: Shutterstock)

Lord Shiva of Murudeshwara | In the temple town of Murudeshwara in the North Canara region of coastal Karnataka stands India's tallest Shiva statue at an impressive 37 meters in height. In the Dravidian architectural style, this Shiva Temple can be found on the major Mangalore-Karwar Highway, and it has sculptures from the Chalukya and Kadamba dynasties. Businessman and philanthropist RN Shetty commissioned the monument, and a group of sculptors in Shivamogga, directed by Kashinath, created it. (Image: Shutterstock)

Statue of Prosperity | In honour of Bengaluru's namesake, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, a 108-foot-tall statue called the Statue of Prosperity was just unveiled. Ram V Sutar, who is well known for creating the Statue of Unity, conceived and sculpted this statue. During the statue's unveiling, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed that 98 tons of bronze plus 120 tons of steel were used in its construction. In 1537, local defences were bolstered thanks to the efforts of Vijayanagara ruler Kempegowda. (Image: @narendramodi/Twitter)

Tathagata Tsal | Near the Sikkimese town of Rabong (Ravangla), you'll find a park dedicated to the Buddha that goes by the name Tathagata Tsal. Its primary attraction is a Buddha statue that stands about 130 feet tall and was built between 2006 and 2013. The monument has been a tourist attraction since the Dalai Lama blessed it in 2013. Also, this year is the 2,550th anniversary of Gautam Buddha's birth, which is commemorated by the statue. Construction and installation were accomplished thanks to cooperation between the government of Sikkim and its citizens. The park's Buddhist circuit was built as part of a state government initiative to increase the number of tourists and the number of people making religious visits to the area. (Image: Shutterstock)