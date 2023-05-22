G20 members awestruck by beauty of Srinagar as they're accorded traditional Indian welcome

SUMMARY The G20 delegates will discuss topics like green tourism and destination management. Side events on ecotourism and role of films in promoting tourist destinations have also been scheduled.

1 / 10

About 60 foreign delegates from the Group of 20 nations arrived to a warm traditional welcome and an immersive cultural experience in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Monday to participate for the third tourism working group meeting. (Image: Ministry of Tourism)

2 / 10

The delegates arrived in a chartered flight at the Srinagar international airport in the morning amidst tight security. They were then taken to the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), the venue of the meeting, amid heavy deployment of security personnel along the route. (Image: Ministry of Tourism)

3 / 10

In preparation for the arrival of the G20 delegates, the designated stretch underwent a transformation, with walls and hoardings adorned with G20 logos to extend a warm welcome. Moreover, in coordination between trade representatives and security officials, shops in the city center opened earlier than their usual hours. However, as a security measure, the main road leading to the convention center was closed off to civilian traffic, and several schools in the city were temporarily shut down by the authorities. (Image: AP)

4 / 10

This is the first international meeting being held in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh - in August 2019. Indian authorities hope the meeting will show that the controversial changes have brought “peace and prosperity” to the region. (Image: Ministry of Tourism)

5 / 10

During the tourism working group, the G20 delegates will engage in discussions on various significant topics, including green tourism and destination management. In addition to the main agenda, several side events focusing on ecotourism and the influential role of films in promoting tourist destinations have been strategically arranged for the delegates to participate in. (Image: Ministry of Tourism)

6 / 10

Renowned Telugu actor and star of the highly acknowledged film RRR, Ram Charan, participated in the conference on Film Tourism for Economic Growth and Cultural Preservation. The actor was greeted with a heartfelt and traditional welcome on arrival. (Image: Ministry of Tourism)

7 / 10

Since the decision made in 2019, India has actively encouraged tourism in Kashmir as a symbolic representation of peace. However, renowned for its picturesque rolling Himalayan foothills, the region has long been a popular domestic tourist destination for many years. Millions of visitors flock to Kashmir annually, experiencing a unique sense of tranquility amidst the presence of ubiquitous security checkpoints, armored vehicles, and patrolling soldiers, which have become an integral part of the region's landscape. (Image: Shutterstock)

8 / 10

Despite efforts to promote tourism, the backbone of Kashmir's economy remains rooted in agriculture, with the tourism industry contributing a modest 7% to the region's GDP. (Image: Shutterstock)

9 / 10

In light of the ongoing military standoff between India and China along the largely undefined border in the Ladakh region, China has chosen to boycott the event in Kashmir. Additionally, Pakistan, which maintains control over a portion of Kashmir while asserting its claim over the entire territory, has criticised New Delhi for hosting the meeting in Srinagar. (Image: Shutterstock)

10 / 10

Both China and Pakistan have raised objections, contending that conducting meetings in disputed territories is not appropriate. In response to Pakistan's criticism, India has rejected their viewpoint by highlighting the fact that Pakistan is not even a member of the G20, thereby dismissing their concerns. (Image: Shutterstock)