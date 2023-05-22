G20 members awestruck by beauty of Srinagar as they're accorded traditional Indian welcome

SUMMARY The G20 delegates will discuss topics like green tourism and destination management. Side events on ecotourism and role of films in promoting tourist destinations have also been scheduled.

About 60 foreign delegates from the Group of 20 nations arrived to a warm traditional welcome and an immersive cultural experience in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Monday to participate for the third tourism working group meeting. (Image: Ministry of Tourism)

The delegates arrived in a chartered flight at the Srinagar international airport in the morning amidst tight security. They were then taken to the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), the venue of the meeting, amid heavy deployment of security personnel along the route. (Image: Ministry of Tourism)