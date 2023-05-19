Ram Mandir in Ayodhya: Trust shares splendid photos of Rs 1,000 crore temple interiors

SUMMARY The Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya will feature a total of 3,600 statues, each meticulously crafted based on Hindu Shastras. Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, responsible for the construction unveiled photos sharing the progress of the construction.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, responsible for the construction of the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya, recently unveiled photos showcasing the statues being intricately carved on stones. These statues will form an integral part of the temple, alongside the idol of Lord Ram that is expected to be installed at its original place by the following year. The temple will feature a total of 3,600 statues, each meticulously crafted based on Hindu Shastras. (Image: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Twitter)

Sharing the progress on Twitter, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust expressed excitement over the exquisite statues currently being worked upon. These statues will later be affixed to pillars, bases, and designated locations within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir as per the construction schedule. (Image: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Twitter)

According to the trust's provided information, the construction work on the ground floor is 70% complete, while the roof work stands at 40% completion as of now. (Image: Champat Rai Twitter)

As per insiders from the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the sanctum sanctorum of Lord Ram is expected to be partially ready by late 2023, with its completion scheduled for December 2023. Following the Makar Sankranti in January 2024, the sanctum sanctorum will be open to devotees. (Image: Champat Rai Twitter)

The idol of Lord Ram, measuring 51 inches, will be installed on a platform specially constructed within the sanctum sanctorum. The temple complex itself has been expanded to cover an area of 110 acres, compared to the original 67-acre plot acquired by the trust. This expansion aims to incorporate various religious and vaastu elements. The estimated cost for the entire Ram temple complex in Ayodhya is around Rs 1,000 crore. (Image: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Twitter)

Champat Rai, the General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, shared the first glimpses of the temple's sanctum sanctorum on his Twitter handle, describing it as breathtaking and divine. (Image: Champat Rai Twitter)

The walls of the Ram temple will feature captivating depictions of various religious themes. A group consisting of religious heads and art experts, including representatives from the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts in New Delhi, will decide on the themes to be portrayed. (Image: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Twitter)

In terms of construction techniques, the temple will employ copper joints instead of steel joints for holding the walls together, as copper does not rust and offers greater longevity. (Image: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Twitter)

The foundation stone for the temple was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a grand ceremony on August 5, 2020. Alongside the main temple, the complex will also encompass a museum, digital archives, and a research center. (Image: Reuters)

With each passing milestone, the construction of the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya continues to captivate devotees and art enthusiasts alike, promising to become an architectural marvel and a symbol of deep-rooted devotion for generations to come. (Image: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Twitter)