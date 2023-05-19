Ram Mandir in Ayodhya: Trust shares splendid photos of Rs 1,000 crore temple interiors

SUMMARY The Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya will feature a total of 3,600 statues, each meticulously crafted based on Hindu Shastras. Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, responsible for the construction unveiled photos sharing the progress of the construction.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, responsible for the construction of the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya, recently unveiled photos showcasing the statues being intricately carved on stones. These statues will form an integral part of the temple, alongside the idol of Lord Ram that is expected to be installed at its original place by the following year. The temple will feature a total of 3,600 statues, each meticulously crafted based on Hindu Shastras. (Image: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Twitter)

Sharing the progress on Twitter, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust expressed excitement over the exquisite statues currently being worked upon. These statues will later be affixed to pillars, bases, and designated locations within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir as per the construction schedule. (Image: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Twitter)