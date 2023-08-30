CNBC TV18
Raksha Bandhan 2023: PM Modi to Sunny Deol, India celebrates the bond between siblings

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to actor Sunny Deol, the celebration of Raksha Bandhan is in full swing in India. The day is an occasion to cherish and honour the relationship between a brother and a sister.

Aug 30, 2023

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated with pomp across India. The festival is all about celebrating the bond between siblings. Sisters tie a sacred thread ‘Rakhi’ around their brother’s wrists which not only symbolises their love for their dearest brothers but also marks the affectionate bond that siblings share with each other. (Image: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan with of school girls in Delhi. Several girls in school uniform tied fancy rakhis on PM Modi’s wrist and gave him gifts. (Image: PTI)

In Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), a group of school girls and women tied rakhis on the wrists of Army soldiers. School girls also tied rakhis on the wrists of CRPF soldiers in Udhampur. BSF soldiers celebrated Raksha Bandhan with a group of school children at the international border in the Samba Sector of Jammu and Kashmir. (Image: PTI)

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, actor Sunny Deol hosted a special screening of Gadar 2 for school kids in Mumbai. At the screening, school girls tied rakhi on the actor’s wrist. (Image: PTI)

In Agartala, women tied rakhi on the wrist of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. (Image: PTI)

In Kolkata, the Congress Seva Dal activists celebrated Raksha Bandhan by tying rakhis printed with the photo of Rahul Gandhi on their wrist. There was also a big size rakhi printed with the photo of Rahul Gandhi at the celebrations. (Image: PTI)

In the Patiala Central Jail, sisters of inmates tied rakhis on their brothers hands to celebrate the festival of Raksha Bandhan. (Image: PTI)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan visited the rakhi stalls established by women self-help groups at the Secretariat in Dehradun. During his visit, a woman tied rakhi on CM Dhami’s wrist. (Image: PTI)

X